Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition

Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90. City Government & Features Reporter. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash. Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row. The festival is taking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Meetings, Events

Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
From the Archives

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Train

Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland school lunch menus

Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State

The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
VERMILLION, SD

