Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90. City Government & Features Reporter. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Teenage skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street, sustains life-threatening injuries
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. As of Friday morning the teen was still in critical condition. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football highlights
Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in football action Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sioux City Journal
ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend
SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash. Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row. The festival is taking...
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (45) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln Saltdogs force winner-take-all game on Labor Day against Sioux City Explorers
SIOUX CITY — Despite losing in tough fashion the last two evenings, the Sioux City Explorers are confident and optimistic going into Game 100. The Lincoln Saltdogs beat the X’s 8-4 on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, and with that result, Monday’s 2 p.m. game between the two teams will determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
Sioux City Journal
Train
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Sioux City Journal
Beginning was the end: Moville Woodbury Central opens an early gap to jar Logan-Magnolia 41-6
A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Logan-Magnolia Friday 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2. Moville Woodbury Central charged in front of Logan-Magnolia 20-0 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Panthers at...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
Sioux City Journal
A look at other Sioux City, Iowa, area college playoff games for Sept. 3, 2022
Briefly: The Chargers continue their homestand this week, and it’s No. 21 Dordt that comes to Memorial Field to open up GPAC play. The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively last Saturday night. Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to...
Sioux City Journal
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State
The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
