Grace Elizabeth cuts an elegant figure in a stunning white chiffon gown with a bedazzled choker at the White Noise premiere during Venice Film Festival

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Grace Elizabeth exuded elegance as she arrived at the premiere of White Noise at the Opening Gala of Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Victoria's Secret model, 25, opted for a white chiffon gown with a bedazzled choker as she joined the stars at the historic Palazzo del Cinema.

Looking simply sensational, Grace showed off her modelling credentials as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c15Rh_0hcoRm9r00
Ethereal: Grace Elizabeth, 25, put on a very elegant display as she arrived at the premiere of White Noise at the Opening Gala of Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

The elegant frock featured cross over layering that displayed her tiny waist before fanning into a floor-length skirt.

Grace styled her raven stresses into a chic wet-look hair do and opted for a soft smokey eye shadow.

To complete her look, she boosted her height with a pair of strappy silver heels and kept her accessorises to a minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGPfi_0hcoRm9r00
Radiant: The Victoria's Secret model opted for a white chiffon gown with a bedazzled choker as she joined the stars at the historic Palazzo del Cinema
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyFCj_0hcoRm9r00
Incredible: The elegant frock featured cross over layering that displayed her tiny waist before fanning into a floor-length skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxTwo_0hcoRm9r00

White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, with the film serving as a curtain-raiser at the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

The film sees Adam starring alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie, in director Noah Baumbach's screen adaptation of DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodernist novel about an 'Airborne Toxic Event' and its impact on a small American town.

Attracting the biggest stars, Venice Film Festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5TQZ_0hcoRm9r00
Amazing: Looking simply sensational, Grace showed off her modelling credentials as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYqdb_0hcoRm9r00
Sleek: Grace styled her raven stresses into a chic wet-look hair do and opted for a soft smokey eye shadow

This year's line up will see divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition's top accolade.

Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBaF8_0hcoRm9r00
Premiere: White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo

'But what still prevails is the feeling that "Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

It will continue until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVydP_0hcoRm9r00
Event: The Venice Film Festival will continue until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony

