ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ABC set to premiere new eight-part anthology series from the creators of Upper Middle Bogan

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The ABC is set to premiere a new series from the creators of cult hit, Upper Middle Bogan.

Created by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope, Summer Love is an eight-part comedy set in a seaside holiday house.

Each half-hour episode features a self-contained story that explores love amid vacation disasters, unpredictable encounters and unlikely connections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLA5h_0hcoRgrV00
Summer Love is a new eight-part comedy series from creators Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope. Both pictured

The cast is full of well-known favourites, including Love Child's Harriet Dyer, funnyman Stephen Curry, Rake star Sibylla Budd and Patrick Brammall from Channel 10's Offspring.

C0-creator Butler told Mediaweek fans should expect a show full of hope - even when things don't always turn out well for the characters.

'We want it to be about people trying to find some form of connection together because that brings warmth,' she said.

'It’s not always a happy ending, but it is about finding common ground, even when it’s melancholy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnNRF_0hcoRgrV00
Each half-hour episode of Summer Love features a self-contained story that explores love amid vacation disasters, unpredictable encounters and unlikely connections. Pictured: Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler 

Butler says she started working on the series during the pandemic after wanting to do something that was 'warm'.

Fans can expect an original take on romantic encounters.

One episode features Butler and Hope as a couple who, after a holiday booking mix-up, have to spend a weekend away with another couple who are in the middle of a trial separation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iGeh_0hcoRgrV00
The cast is full of well-known favourites including: left-to right, funnyman Stephen Curry, Love Child's Harriet Dyer, Rake star Sibylla Budd and Offspring's Patrick Brammall 

Another storyline features a gay couple - played by Tim Draxl (The Newsreader) and Harry McNaughton - whose anniversary plans turn chaotic after they encounter an unexpected visitor.

Other featured cast includes Miranda Tapsell, Richard Davies, Nazeem Hussain and Sana’a Shaik.

Summer Love premieres August 31 at 9pm on ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtnss_0hcoRgrV00
Summer Love is from the creators of cult hit, Upper Middle Bogan

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Creative Arts Emmy Awards night one WINNERS

Chadwick Boseman, What If…? (Disney+, Marvel Studios) Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Miranda Tapsell
Person
Nazeem Hussain
Person
Patrick Brammall
Person
Harriet Dyer
Daily Mail

Tina Kunakey, 25, exhibits her enviable frame in a tight brown leather dress while joined by husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel put on stylish displays at the Athena premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The French actress, 25, exhibited her enviable frame in a figure-hugging brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorised with a chunky silver choker. Elevating her height...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cate Blanchett cuts a chic figure in a black jacket with dazzling silver studs as she bites her silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival

Cate Blanchett posed for photographers after receiving the silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday in Telluride, Colorado. The actress, 53, cut a chic figure in a black jacket featuring dazzling silver studs, which she combined with a pair of tight leather trousers. Elevating her height with coordinating...
TELLURIDE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Middle Bogan#Anthology Series#The Creators#Abc#Summer Love#Channel 10
Daily Mail

Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton

She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen onstage at Taylor Hawkins memorial concert after Dave Grohl revealed he agreed to perform 'within 20 minutes' of being asked

Sam Ryder's dramatic rise to stardom was never more apparent on Saturday evening as he took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert. The singer, a former Essex sandwich shop owner, performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy