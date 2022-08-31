ABC set to premiere new eight-part anthology series from the creators of Upper Middle Bogan

The ABC is set to premiere a new series from the creators of cult hit, Upper Middle Bogan.

Created by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope, Summer Love is an eight-part comedy set in a seaside holiday house.

Each half-hour episode features a self-contained story that explores love amid vacation disasters, unpredictable encounters and unlikely connections.

The cast is full of well-known favourites, including Love Child's Harriet Dyer, funnyman Stephen Curry, Rake star Sibylla Budd and Patrick Brammall from Channel 10's Offspring.

C0-creator Butler told Mediaweek fans should expect a show full of hope - even when things don't always turn out well for the characters.

'We want it to be about people trying to find some form of connection together because that brings warmth,' she said.

'It’s not always a happy ending, but it is about finding common ground, even when it’s melancholy.'

Butler says she started working on the series during the pandemic after wanting to do something that was 'warm'.

Fans can expect an original take on romantic encounters.

One episode features Butler and Hope as a couple who, after a holiday booking mix-up, have to spend a weekend away with another couple who are in the middle of a trial separation.

Another storyline features a gay couple - played by Tim Draxl (The Newsreader) and Harry McNaughton - whose anniversary plans turn chaotic after they encounter an unexpected visitor.

Other featured cast includes Miranda Tapsell, Richard Davies, Nazeem Hussain and Sana’a Shaik.

Summer Love premieres August 31 at 9pm on ABC.