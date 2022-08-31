Columbus police shooting video: Reactions to Donovan Lewis' death

The release of Columbus police body camera footage from yesterday's fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by Officer Ricky Anderson has been prompting responses across the community. The Columbus Urban League announced today plans for a public forum Saturday to examine the shooting. As this story continues to develop, make sure you're signed up for Breaking News alerts from the Dispatch.com app on your mobile phone. If you don't have the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The other big news in Greater Columbus is Saturday's start to Ohio State's football season. If you don't have tickets to the game against Notre Dame, we've got information on how to watch the game on TV , and some suggestions on sports bars if you want to watch with other fans . We pride ourselves on providing you with the best Buckeyes football coverage around, and you can find all our Ohio State sports coverage on our dedicated website, BuckeyeXtra.com .

In weather, we have a beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies and lower humidity. Enjoy this weather while it lasts, because summer isn't entirely over and the humidity will return. You can find out when by checking the updated forecast at Dispatch.com/weather .

