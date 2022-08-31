ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus police shooting video: Reactions to Donovan Lewis' death

By Michael Meckler, The Columbus Dispatch
The release of Columbus police body camera footage from yesterday's fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by Officer Ricky Anderson has been prompting responses across the community. The Columbus Urban League announced today plans for a public forum Saturday to examine the shooting. As this story continues to develop, make sure you're signed up for Breaking News alerts from the Dispatch.com app on your mobile phone. If you don't have the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

