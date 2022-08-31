Read full article on original website
How to find music and videos with zero plays—and discover the next big thing
Ahh... nothing like the sound of fresher-than-fresh music. Jackson Simmer / UnsplashFor when you feel like listening or watching something completely new.
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
Dua Lipa looks angelic in stunning sheer white dress during wedding in France
Dua Lipa looked angelic in white. The fashion icon was photographed in a sheer white dress, perfect for the iconic wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in the south of France.The successful singer, who recently made headlines after being compared to Cher, wore matching underwear and...
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
Google Meet's Dark Canvas theme gives your eyes a break with some nice new wallpapers
Google Meet's hardware devices will gain support for Dark Canvas. This new feature begins rolling out on August 29 and will allow users to set a dark theme for its UI elements while not on a call.
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
The Best Places to Read Solo Leveling Online for Free
What are the best places to read Solo Leveling online for free? Fans of action anime and manga are more likely to ask this question now that the beloved webtoon is getting an anime adaptation. The adventures of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts off as the world's weakest Hunter and unlocks...
7 of the best free movies apps in 2022
There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have exclusive features for those willing to pay
Meta has reportedly formed a group called "New Monetization Experiences." Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have specialized features available only to users willing to pay for them. Meta is forming a new division called New Monetization Experiences that will be solely focused on paid features for the company’s app, according to a memo The Verge.
Best TV antennas for rural areas of 2022
Cable TV may be flailing in the age of streaming, but classic over-the-air broadcasts are thriving—and to get the most out of those you need a classic TV antenna on your roof. As more and more people are “cord-cutting” by replacing their expensive cable packages with a selection of streaming services, many are finding this classic technology is perfect for filling the gap in locally specific content that you won’t get through Netflix or Apple TV+, such as news and sports. Much of this has been driven by the convenience of new, compact, apartment-friendly antennas like the Mohu Leaf, but for folks out further from cities that need some extra juice, TV antennas are still the same dependable workhorses as ever. Aerial antennas are actually better than ever, with some of the same basic hardware designs in use for over a century doing even more work as the broadcasts themselves have gone digital and become much more efficient. They may look intimidating, but we promise you won’t need an engineering degree to set up these, and we’re here to help you find the best TV antennas for rural areas to suit your particular needs and budget.
Disney reportedly explores launching an Amazon Prime-style membership program
Is the Disney equivalent of Amazon Prime on the way?. The company is exploring launching a membership program that would offer discounts and perks to customers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Executives are reportedly referring to this project as "Disney Prime," echoing the name of Amazon's subscription service, though that won't be what it's actually called.
14 best smart speakers for great sound and virtual assistance in every room of your home
To most people, the idea of a smart speakers is probably still fairly alien. What can a smart speaker actually do, besides talk to you and let you know what the weather is going to be like tomorrow? Plenty, it turns out. From controlling your smart home products (the ones linked to your lighting, heating etc.), to analysing your sleep patterns (not creepy at all), smart speakers are a one stop shop for making your home life just that little bit easier.For proper smarts, the three big names are Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Each company makes...
Rising Artist Nikki Taylor Reveals New Single "Fake Luv"
A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood. Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosalía, and More
If you’re searching for sizzling inspiration for the last days of summer, look to Dua Lipa. The pop star looked like she was in a romantic dream as she posed on lush green grass wearing a fuchsia ruffle-trim halter dress and a pair of metallic blue platform heels. A scorching look, indeed.
