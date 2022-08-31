ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
epicstream.com

The Best Places to Read Solo Leveling Online for Free

What are the best places to read Solo Leveling online for free? Fans of action anime and manga are more likely to ask this question now that the beloved webtoon is getting an anime adaptation. The adventures of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts off as the world's weakest Hunter and unlocks...
GeekyGadgets

7 of the best free movies apps in 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
Popular Science

Best TV antennas for rural areas of 2022

Cable TV may be flailing in the age of streaming, but classic over-the-air broadcasts are thriving—and to get the most out of those you need a classic TV antenna on your roof. As more and more people are “cord-cutting” by replacing their expensive cable packages with a selection of streaming services, many are finding this classic technology is perfect for filling the gap in locally specific content that you won’t get through Netflix or Apple TV+, such as news and sports. Much of this has been driven by the convenience of new, compact, apartment-friendly antennas like the Mohu Leaf, but for folks out further from cities that need some extra juice, TV antennas are still the same dependable workhorses as ever. Aerial antennas are actually better than ever, with some of the same basic hardware designs in use for over a century doing even more work as the broadcasts themselves have gone digital and become much more efficient. They may look intimidating, but we promise you won’t need an engineering degree to set up these, and we’re here to help you find the best TV antennas for rural areas to suit your particular needs and budget.
The Week

Disney reportedly explores launching an Amazon Prime-style membership program

Is the Disney equivalent of Amazon Prime on the way?. The company is exploring launching a membership program that would offer discounts and perks to customers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Executives are reportedly referring to this project as "Disney Prime," echoing the name of Amazon's subscription service, though that won't be what it's actually called.
The Independent

14 best smart speakers for great sound and virtual assistance in every room of your home

To most people, the idea of a smart speakers is probably still fairly alien. What can a smart speaker actually do, besides talk to you and let you know what the weather is going to be like tomorrow? Plenty, it turns out. From controlling your smart home products (the ones linked to your lighting, heating etc.), to analysing your sleep patterns (not creepy at all), smart speakers are a one stop shop for making your home life just that little bit easier.For proper smarts, the three big names are Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Each company makes...
Music News

Rising Artist Nikki Taylor Reveals New Single "Fake Luv"

A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood. Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.

