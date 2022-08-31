ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne reacts to Tom Girardi allegedly wiring $300K to mistress

By Evan Real
 6 days ago

Erika Jayne reacted to claims her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, gave mistress Tricia A. Bigelow $300,000 in misused funds for a beach condo amid their alleged affair.

“Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” Jayne, 51, wrote via Instagram Wednesday.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s post was accompanied by a screenshot of the new article from the Los Angeles Times that reported on the bombshell claim.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Girardi, 83, used settlement funds meant for his Girardi Keese clients in the 2015 wire transfer that helped Bigelow purchase oceanfront property in Santa Monica, Calif.

The publication explained that the account Girardi used allegedly contained money owed to cancer victims and other residents of a polluted Inland Empire community.

Erika Jayne reacted to the bombshell claim that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, wired $300,000 to his mistress in 2015.
Bigelow’s attorney, Alan Jackson, told the LA Times that the former judge did not know Girardi was allegedly using settlement money, insisting that the transfer “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.”

Bigelow’s lawyer went on to allege that Girardi “never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Girardi’s misused funds helped Tricia A. Bigelow purchase a beach condo.
The outlet also reported that Jayne was made aware of the $300,000 gift in court earlier this month.

“F—k me,” she said, before her team told her not to use profane language. “No way. No way.”

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after nearly 20 years of marriage.
The Bravolebrity previously accused Girardi of cheating in December 2020, one month after she filed for divorce from the disgraced lawyer.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f–king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Jayne wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jayne previously told her Bravo co-stars about Girardi’s alleged infidelity.
In a July 2021 episode of “RHOBH,” Jayne claimed to her castmates that she had “evidence” of Girardi’s “years-long” infidelity.

“I knew a lot because it was so hard to hide and, you know, he was sloppy,” she said.

Earlier Wednesday, Page Six reported that Jayne scored a win in the $5 million fraud lawsuit Girardi’s former colleagues, attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, filed in late 2020.

Jayne’s attorney Evan C. Borges exclusively told us Tuesday that LA Judge Richard Fruin found no evidence that the reality star participated in “any wrongdoing.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
Tiffany Haddish addresses molestation allegations: ‘I know people have questions’

see also Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation The comics have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl... Tiffany Haddish acknowledged that “people have questions” regarding the molestation and grooming allegations she and Aries Spears are facing. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” the comedian, 42, began her Instagram statement posted Monday morning. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” The “Night School” star said that while the “sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all. “… I deeply regret having...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anne Heche was trapped in burning home for 45 minutes after crash, records show

Anne Heche was trapped in the Los Angeles home she crashed her Mini Cooper into for 45 minutes as it burned, records reveal. NBC4 published timestamped audio files on Thursday of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the late actress’s Aug. 5 accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood. “Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Deputy Chief Richard Fields told the outlet of the scene. According to the recordings, the LAFD arrived at 11:01 a.m. that day and realized within seconds that a person was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out

Rihanna did her part to help staffers at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe Thursday night, helping to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing so that they could enjoy a few late-night bites, a spy tells Page Six. The new mom, 34, was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York City outing. A source tells Page Six the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed — of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sober Armie Hammer is shacking up at one of Robert Downey Jr.’s homes

Robert Downey Jr. continues to be a major source of support for Armie Hammer amid his ongoing scandal, Page Six has learned. Vanity Fair reported Downey, 57, footed the bill for Hammer’s Florida rehab stint last year. Now sources tell us that Hammer has been shacking up in one of Downey Jr.’s “extra houses.” The “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 36, has been spotted around Venice, Calif. “He’s sober and has been spending a lot of time with good friends and with his kids,” the source said. Reps for the stars did not get back to us about Hammer’s whereabouts — or what...
CELEBRITIES
Peter Facinelli welcomes fourth baby, his first with Lily Anne Harrison

Peter Facinelli is a father of four. The “Twilight” star’s fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, gave birth to their first baby together on Sept 5. “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand holding onto the actor’s finger. The couple didn’t share their newborn’s name. The actress, 33, revealed her pregnancy news in June with an Instagram selfie. “Not a burrito belly 💗,” Harrison captioned the social media upload at the time. Facinelli, 48, jokingly replied, “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?” The couple got engaged in January 2020, postponing their nuptials multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Tammy Rivera says she isn’t dating anyone after Waka Flocka Flame split

The ex-wife of rap star Waka Flocka Flame says she hasn’t got any burning desires. Tammy Rivera has been seen out and about with a few guys in Atlanta lately, leading to rumors that she found a new romance. But she tells Page Six she hasn’t got an, er, new Flame. “It’s not true,” the “Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka” star told us. “There’s nothing to talk about. One time they said I was on a date and I was out with my best friend.” “People say things I don’t care,” she added, “I guess the older you get the more you...
CELEBRITIES
Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll on lips at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere

Watch out, Olivia Wilde. Harry Styles grabbed his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Nick Kroll’s face and kissed him on the lips as their movie received a standing ovation during its Venice Film Festival premiere Monday. Both dressed in blue suits, Styles, 28, and Kroll, 44, appeared elated by the audience’s response to the Wilde-directed psychological thriller. The excited moment between these two was a far cry from what may have happened between Styles and co-star Chris Pine. Upon arriving at the theater, the “Late Night Talking” singer seemingly spit on the “Wonder Woman” actor, 42, as he took his seat, prompting a look of...
CELEBRITIES
