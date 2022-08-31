Kate Moss: Johnny Depp gifted me diamond necklace from ‘the crack of his ass’
That’s one unusual way to give a gift — no ifs, ands or butts about it.
In her “Life in Looks” video for British Vogue released Wednesday, Kate Moss recalled the time her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp gifted her bling pulled out of his backside .
Speaking about the glittering choker she wore for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, the British beauty said, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned — he pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”
Continued the 48-year-old catwalker, “We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’”
Moss proceeded to “put [her] hand down his trousers” — and, she concluded, “I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”
Here’s hoping the supermodel gave the gems a quick clean before wearing them on the red carpet.
One of the leading “It” couples of the ’90s, Moss and Depp, 59, dated from 1994 to 1998 .
Former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne has taken credit for introducing the pair , quipping on Instagram earlier this year, “I didn’t expect when I did that they would go on to trash five-star hotel rooms across the globe.”
Moss has said she struggled for a long time following their breakup.
“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit … And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” she told Vanity Fair in 2012, recalling the “years and years of crying” that ensued.
Moss even served as a star witness during Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in May, and her much-publicized appearance on the stand led some fans to speculate whether the couple would rekindle their romance.
But much has changed since the supermodel’s Depp-dating party-girl days. Now, the supermodel is in a long-term relationship with photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, getting ready to launch a wellness line and parenting 19-year-old daughter Lila, who’s following in her footsteps as the new face of Calvin Klein.
