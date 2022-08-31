ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Moss: Johnny Depp gifted me diamond necklace from ‘the crack of his ass’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a06ub_0hcoRV6O00

That’s one unusual way to give a gift — no ifs, ands or butts about it.

In her “Life in Looks” video for British Vogue released Wednesday, Kate Moss recalled the time her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp gifted her bling pulled out of his backside .

Speaking about the glittering choker she wore for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, the British beauty said, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned — he pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”

Continued the 48-year-old catwalker, “We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

Moss proceeded to “put [her] hand down his trousers” — and, she concluded, “I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

Here’s hoping the supermodel gave the gems a quick clean before wearing them on the red carpet.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6N4QY6qhc3s?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

One of the leading “It” couples of the ’90s, Moss and Depp, 59, dated from 1994 to 1998 .

Former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne has taken credit for introducing the pair , quipping on Instagram earlier this year, “I didn’t expect when I did that they would go on to trash five-star hotel rooms across the globe.”

Moss has said she struggled for a long time following their breakup.

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit … And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” she told Vanity Fair in 2012, recalling the “years and years of crying” that ensued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCsQJ_0hcoRV6O00
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of the leading “It” couples of the ’90s.
WireImage

Moss even served as a star witness during Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in May, and her much-publicized appearance on the stand led some fans to speculate whether the couple would rekindle their romance.

But much has changed since the supermodel’s Depp-dating party-girl days. Now, the supermodel is in a long-term relationship with photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, getting ready to launch a wellness line and parenting 19-year-old daughter Lila, who’s following in her footsteps as the new face of Calvin Klein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWt8z_0hcoRV6O00
Moss defended Depp during his lawsuit against Amber Heard.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Private Eye Looked Into Johnny Depp’s Past For Trial, Found Parallels Between His Dad And His Alleged Pirates Of The Caribbean Firing

Things are mostly quiet on the legal front between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as we wait for the appeals that both sides have filed to work their way through the legal system. However, we’ve learned just as much, if not more, about the life of Johnny Depp since the trial ended than we did during it. Now a private investigator who was hired to look into Depp’s life is has revealed a parallel between Depp and his own father, as they both went through very public job losses.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Diamonds#British#Lsb Youtube#Vanity Fair
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
RICEBORO, GA
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy