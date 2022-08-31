ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Three reasons why Arkansas beats Cincinnati on Saturday

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago

One of three ranked vs. ranked matchups in week one of the College Football season will be played in Fayetteville, Arkansas this Saturday, when No. 23 Arkansas hosts No. 22 Cincinnati.

Cincinnati has been one of the best Group of Five programs over the last three seasons. The Bearcats have won every regular season game dating back to 2020, and have just competed in the College Football Playoff, the first team from their division to accomplish that feat.

However, the Bearcats have lost three key stars from last season’s team in quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Jerome Ford, and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Sure, Cincinnati will still be a great football team in 2022, but how long will it take them to adjust?

Experts across the College Football landscape are projecting Arkansas to win on Saturday, and we at Razorbacks Wire agree. Here are three reason’s why Arkansas will get the season-opening victory on Saturday afternoon.

3. More 'sure things' on defense

Arkansas' defense will send impactful players to the field, no matter what the situation is. The linebacker corps will be strong, as Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders team up to form a tough bond. Jalen Catalon also returns from injury. Mix those three in with Simeon Blair, Ladarious Bishop, and Zach Williams, and the Arkansas defense will be unstoppable on Saturday.

2. Stable quarterback position

Head coach Luke Fickell has made a decision on who will be the starting quarterback but has chosen not to reveal whether it will be Evan Prater or Ben Bryant. No matter who it is, the fact of the matter is that Cincinnati's quarterback... no matter who it is... will be playing in their first live game in a Bearcat uniform. The experience of Arkansas' quarterback, KJ Jefferson, should create stability in the offense.

1. DWR will be rocking

Cincinnati has had success against Power Five teams in recent memory, earning six wins against the division since 2017. But, how will the Bearcats handle a raucous, true road environment? Last season, Cincinnati defeated Notre Dame in South Bend but had many NFL prospects taking the field for them. It will be interesting to see how Cincinnati adjusts to the Arkansas crowd.

