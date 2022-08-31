ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 3 Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNT6A_0hcoRRZU00

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t here to play by Marvel’s rules. Sure, Jennifer Walters is a law and order kinda gal, but she sure isn’t your typical superhero. She’s made that abundantly clear, even if everyone in the world insists on calling her She-Hulk. So she got a bunch of Hulk powers from her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood after a freak car accident? So what? She’s still a lawyer and she’s got a corner office and she has to… practice law while… 6’7″ and green in order to keep her job. Yeah, everything’s normal except for that one tiny yet big thing. What’s gonna happen to She-Hulk this week? Well, you’re about to find out!

So, how much longer do you have to wait for She-Hulk Episode 3 to premiere on Disney+? And is this the week that Megan Thee Stallion drops by? Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk’s next episode on Disney+.

What is the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 release date?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tackles its next case on Disney+ on Thursday, September 1.

What time does She-Hulk come out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts new episodes at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursdays on Disney+. Now you have to decide when you’re most ready to laugh. If you aren’t ready to cackle over your morning coffee, maybe wait to watch until the afternoon or evening. If you do, though, make sure you look out for spoilers all day. Spoilers are no laughing matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLROb_0hcoRRZU00
Photo: Disney+

Is She-Hulk Episode 3 the one with the Megan Thee Stallion cameo?

Yes. Megan Thee Stallion pops up in this episode. No word yet on if she gets a superhero name — but she kinda already has one.

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be released at once?

You only get one episode of She-Hulk every week. But, y’know, there are two other She-Hulk episodes to rewatch between now and next week…

When will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 come out on Disney+?

Can’t wait for more marvelous She-Hulk action? Well, you’ll have to wait a week because the next episode of She-Hulk will drop on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVV5Q_0hcoRRZU00
Photo: Disney+

When will new episodes of She-Hulk come out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases episodes on Thursdays. She-Hulk’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episode 3: Thursday, September 1, 2022
  • Episode 4: Thursday, September 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: Thursday, September 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: Thursday, September 22, 2022
  • Episode 7: Thursday, September 29, 2022
  • Episode 8: Thursday, October 6, 2022
  • Episode 9: Thursday, October 13, 2022

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month, or $69.99/year. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the service. But if you’re a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, we’ve got good news: You’re eligible for six free months of Disney Plus! Here’s a step-by-step guide for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.

Stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Call The Midwife’ Season 11 Be on Netflix?

A number of returning favorites are about to drop new episodes on Netflix. The sensational new season of Cobra Kai debuts Friday, September 9 on the streamer, the fifth and final season of Dynasty arrives on Saturday, September 24, and last but not least, Season 11 of Call the Midwife is about to debut on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘House of Hammer’ Be on Discovery+? How to Watch The Explosive Armie Hammer Documentary

When allegations against Armie Hammer first came out in 2021, they were largely brushed aside and used as fodder for cannibalism jokes. Now discovery+‘s House of Hammer is here to argue that we should have never been laughing. This explosive three-part docuseries dives into the allegations against Hammer while also examining the dark past of his wealthy family.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Be on Prime Video?

Welcome back to Middle-earth. Amazon’s long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is about to premiere. Set during J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Second Age, this new Lord of the Rings show will introduce us to younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as brand new characters like harfoot Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). But when will The Lord of the Rings premiere on Prime Video? Back in 2017, Amazon made headlines when they paid $250 million to the Tolkien...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke

House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Episodes#Marvel
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio’ Based On A True Story?

Netflix’s new limited thriller series Devil in Ohio may just be a little creepier than you think. The eight-episode series features Bones star Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist who temporarily invites a mysterious teenager, Mae, played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Madeleine Arthur, into her home after she’s found and brought to the hospital. However, as unusual things begin to occur in the house during Mae’s stay, Suzanne pieces together that the young girl was a part of a dangerous cult. And, going off of the trailer, perhaps she still is.
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Family and Prosecutor Blast Chris Rock for “Distasteful” Joke: “He Crossed the Line”

Chris Rock isn’t in the clear yet. Just days after comparing his Oscars slap to Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, her sister is speaking out. According to the Arizona Republic, Rock made a joke regarding why he declined to host the Academy Awards during a recent set in Phoenix, Arizona. Referencing the last show, in which actor Will Smith slapped Rock onstage for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the comedian said going back to the awards show would be like if Simpson were to “go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses just before she was murdered.
PHOENIX, AZ
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ on Netflix, A Snoozefest of a Video Game Adaptation That Deserved More

When it comes to fighting games, the Tekken series stands tall among the rest of the pack. There are several installments, each one flashier and more complicated than the last. But what has made Tekken such a memorable part of fighting game history over the years has undoubtedly been its commitment to telling engaging stories while serving up tentpole battles and exciting moves. Tekken: Bloodline is Netflix’s attempt at translating the fighter into an anime series. And while it makes a respectable effort, in the end this series fails to present much promise in the face of its source material. From...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Ana de Armas Doesn’t “Understand” Why ‘Blonde’ Got Slapped with NC-17 Rating

Ana de Armas says that after playing icon Marilyn Monroe herself, she still doesn’t get why her Netflix biopic Blonde was hit with an NC-17 rating. The actress, who plays the ’50s sex symbol in Andrew Dominik‘s upcoming film, lamented the X-rated label the project received from the MPAA. In an interview with the French publication L’Officiel ahead of Blonde‘s release, de Armas questioned why her movie got such a scandalous rating. And if all this sounds familiar, yes, we’ve heard similar comments from Dominik himself (who was a little less PG in his take). “I didn’t understand why that happened,” de Armas told...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Disney
Decider.com

Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles Steal the Spotlight in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Trailer

It’s safe to say Jensen Ackles has most definitely kept busy since the end of his 15-year run on Supernatural. Having appeared in the latest season of the Prime Video superhero series The Boys and the Season 2 finale of Big Sky, it looks like the actor is here to stay in the latter, judging by a new teaser for Season 3 you can watch above. And, because good things come in pairs, he will be joined by beloved country singer and Reba star, Reba McEntire.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Surface’ Ending Explained: Will There Be a Season 2 of the Apple TV+ Series?

This article contains spoilers for Surface on Apple TV+. From start to finish, Apple TV+‘s psychological thriller Surface is a wild ride. The series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the aftermath of her suicide attempt. As she suffers severe amnesia, she slowly assembles the mysterious pieces of her old life while struggling to know who to trust.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ on Peacock, an Ambitious Mockumentary/Satire Brought to Life by Regina Hall

Peacock exclusive Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is filmmaker Adamma Ebo’s thesis project-turned-short film-turned-feature debut, rooted in something she knows very well: the Southern Baptist church. She and twin sister/producing partner Adanne Ebo grew up worshipping in one in Atlanta, inspiring Adamma to satirize the sect in a mockumentary. It stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as church leaders trying to make a comeback after a scandal drove off their flock – and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t provocative. HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: The Wander to Greater...
RELIGION
Decider.com

Steve Carell Dazzles in ‘The Patient,’ But He’s Been Nailing Dramatic Roles For Years

When most people hear the name Steve Carell, they understandably think: “comedy.” After spending nearly a decade studying improv at The Second City in Chicago, Carell served as a correspondent on The Daily Show before starring as World’s Best Boss Michael Scott on The Office for seven seasons. That defining role, along with a number of other humorous characters Carell’s brought to life over the years, helped carve out his outstanding comedic legacy. But his latest role in Hulu’s psychological thriller The Patient, which premiered two episodes on August 30, serves as a reminder that Carell’s talents aren’t confined to humor....
MOVIES
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6, Episode 1

When it comes to Rick and Morty, the days of multi-year wait times are over. This Labor Day weekend marks the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 6. And this time around, we’re getting new episodes after only waiting a year. Wondering how you can watch this new season?...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Honk For Jesus’ Proves Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Need Their Own Sitcom

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock Premium, has what every good sitcom needs: Specific, oddball characters portrayed by very funny actors with heaps of comedic chemistry. Of course, Honk For Jesus is not, in fact, a sitcom. It’s a feature film written and directed by Adamma Ebo, adapted from Ebo’s 2018 short of the same name. But honestly? Honk For Jesus should be a sitcom. At the very least, Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown deserve their own show, because both actors absolutely slay these characters. Adding to the sitcom vibes, Honk...
RELIGION
Decider.com

‘Rick and Morty’: Justin Roiland and Spencer Grammer Are Open to Giving Summer More Emotional Plots

It’s an unofficial rule of Rick and Morty — every major character gets their own heartfelt and emotionally devastating storyline. Rick has the murder of his wife and daughter. Morty has his failed relationship with Planetina and his toxic relationship with his grandpa. Beth and Jerry have their flailing marriage. The only one who has escaped this fate is Summer. Though she’s had an incest baby, settled down with a Mad Max-style warrior, and has gone through some breakups, most of the bad things that happen to her seem to roll off her back, rather than be fully explored. Justin Roiland and Spencer Grammer are open to changing that.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Reigns Supreme in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

If you’re feeling blue about August and, with it, the full glory of summertime ending, we’re here with some great news to cheer you up: today is also Woman Crush Wednesday, a day for celebrating an amazing actress who is leading the way in an exciting new title that is soon to be streaming. And to mark today’s last WCW of August 2022, we’re talking about a royally remarkable woman who has been putting out consistently engaging and evocative work on screens big and small over the past two decades of career, and who shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. So without further ado, give it up for the gifted actress and lovely human being that is your latest WCW, the radiant Cynthia Addai-Robinson!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy