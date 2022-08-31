ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘White Noise’ Venice Film Festival Review: Noah Baumbach Sends Out A Signal Of Sincerity Amidst A Cloud Of Atmospheric Dread

By Marshall Shaffer
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbJum_0hcoRQgl00

In his third film made for streaming giant Netflix, filmmaker Noah Baumbach expands to his grandest canvas to date with White Noise . The latitude is fitting for an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s postmodern 1985 novel , given that many regarded the text as unfilmable. The challenging nature of the transposition alone may garner Baumbach some laurels from the Academy Awards as the 2023 Oscars contenders start to reveal themselves. He captures the plot and atmospheric dread of DeLillo’s book, yes. But the animating spirit of the film takes as much spiritual inspiration from Ernest Becker’s seminal text The Denial of Death , an anthropology of how people postulate the meaning of life by triangulating their relationship to its inevitable end.

Baumbach largely sidesteps translating the meat of DeLillo’s thick, verbose prose to screen. He captures its thematic density, if not quite its full contour. Instead, he latches on instead to what will become instantly familiar to fans of his domestic dramedies: overly cerebral academics thrown into crisis by events spiraling out of their control. After a large chemical explosion jolts a docile consumerist college town in the ‘80s, the comfortable Gladney family has plenty of cause to be unsettled. Their dawning realization that their affluence cannot stave off the end that meets us all leads to the failure of many bulwarks against fatalism. And when those fall, unconventional remedies emerge.

No one feels the pinch quite like Adam Driver’s Jack Gladney, a pioneering professor of Hitler Studies who’s built a cult of celebrity around his own interrogation of the Fuhrer’s iconography. No one has shown a keener understanding of how to use and subvert Driver’s screen presence quite like Baumbach. There’s something borderline mythological to his imposing stature that both White Noise and Marriage Story alike convey. But that also cedes easily to ridiculousness, both in the pettiness of his dialogue or the paunchiness of Jack’s beer gut. Through Driver’s interpretation, the character becomes the very embodiment of the film’s tragicomic ethos. It might not be as showy as the performances that garnered him Oscar nominations, but it’s no less impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdn4T_0hcoRQgl00
Photo: WILSON WEBB / NETFLIX ©2022

Jack is the key purveyor of that glowering Baumbachian irony in standing above these characters who lament the existential vacuity of the people around them … yet remain blithely unaware of how they, too, are ensnared in the same capitalist trap. Baumbach always finds the droll and dry humor lurking within the banter between Jack and Greta Gerwig’s Babette, his exercise-instructing wife trying to dull the pain of her ennui with mysterious pharmaceuticals. Gerwig does not miss a beat her first on-screen role since 2016, continuing her streak of capturing the many nuances of quirky, complex, and compassionate women.

Whether it’s as silly as the arrival of new students to College on the Hill or as ominous as the Airborne Toxic Event looming over their town as a mushroom cloud, Baumbach’s comedy of manners is never far removed from an outright chaotic Buñuelian satire. White Noise foregrounds the humor of the text that can often be tough to tease out on the page. Yet while the rapid-fire content of their aloof conversations keeps White Noise at an engaging clip, it’s the context that slowly becomes the film’s main attraction.

As the film moves into increasingly esoteric and surreal directions in the third act, it’s crucial that Baumbach establishes the web of conformity and commodity in which the characters navigate. (The budget to help fully realize this world in both scale and specificity certainly does not hurt.) It’s not that Baumbach has never properly reconstructed a milieu in his previous films, but his characters usually possess such agency and independence (or deceive themselves so thoroughly into this illusion) that they overpower their environments.

But here, the steady drumbeat of the titular phenomenon becomes audible. Not so much in the sound design, though the squeaks and creaks add to a growing discomfort in the film. The true static of everyday life comes courtesy of the famous icons and fancy items that contribute to dulling the senses and delaying any reckoning with reality. It’s undetectable until it’s unmistakable – and then altogether suffocating to a sense of vitality or vivacity.

Baumbach exhibits remarkable restraint in not overloading the political or aesthetic parallels in White Noise . Though the surprise arrival of the Airborne Toxic Event and the fumbling bureaucratic response is resonant in a COVID-weary world, the film’s relevance does not feel so explicitly tied to the pandemic that it will quickly become stale. He’s also not heavy-handed with the revisionist fury against the erroneous utopia of the Reaganite era. (In fact, the only reference to the actor-turned-president comes in a throwaway factoid uttered by a character off-screen claiming Reagan was once cast in Casablanca .) The signifiers may be period-bound, but Baumbach never lets the details get in the way of obliquely identifying an underlying spiritual sickness. Deafness to death by white noise afflicts and affects any culture that tries to will away the finality of life through distraction and delusion.

The film is further confirmation that unlike many a Noah Baumbach film from his younger years, sniveling at clueless intellectuals is now his floor – not his ceiling. To watch the last decade of Baumbach movies (which coincide with his on- and off-screen partnership with Greta Gerwig) is to watch an artist slowly yet profoundly hone his sense of earnestness. It’s both brutally incongruous and entirely fitting that this newfound sensibility reaches full bloom in the abstruse White Noise .

These competing instincts forced to coexist in the fabric of the film echo the tensions of DeLillo’s original text – while also challenging them altogether. This knotty film full of contradictions may initially strike as messy, but Baumbach’s sturdy direction and fearless writing will captivate anyone game for the challenge of keeping up.

Baumbach’s signal of sincerity cuts through DeLillo’s postmodern sea of White Noise . The world within the story is untrustworthy, as are its institutions and ideologies. But when all else fails, the film suggests the possibility of faith in one another. Somewhere buried in the aisles of a consumerist hellscape sits that uncommon good of hope. It’s alternately priceless and worthless in the film’s estimation, yet a resource that manages to renew itself in even the bleakest of conditions may be all we have.

White Noise world premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release it on December 30.

Marshall Shaffer is a New York-based freelance film journalist. In addition to Decider, his work has also appeared on Slashfilm, Slant, Little White Lies and many other outlets. Some day soon, everyone will realize how right he is about Spring Breakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Fall Streaming Movie Preview 2022: ‘Blonde,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ and 21 Other Movies You Can’t Miss

Summer is coming to an end, but fall movie season is only just beginning. As the weather gets cooler and the schedules get busier, you may not have the time to spend a few hours in a movie theater every week. Luckily for you, you’re living in the era of the streaming revolution of film, TV, and media, meaning there will be plenty of fall 2022 movies coming to a streaming service near you.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Netflix Debuts Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Trailer In Venice

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn‘s Copenhagen Cowboy series at Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The director certainly stays true to his signature style of bloody, bright and magnificently beautiful aesthetics in the clip that has a similar vibe to some of his recent works such as Only God Forgives (2013) and The Neon Demon (2016).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Don Delillo
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elvis’ on HBO Max, a Bigger-Than-Life Biopic That Only Baz Luhrmann Would Attempt to Direct

Only a lunatic would attempt to make a big-budget biopic about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, so it makes sense that Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis, which is now available on now on HBO Max), in addition to rental or purchase options on VOD from platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The Australian filmmaker, the Master of Anachronism, is an audacious stylist who stares down monolithic subjects like no one else can: Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the entirety of Australia. He drops hip-hop into the soundtrack of an Elvis movie, he puts Tom Hanks in a fat suit and facial prosthetics, he casts a relative no-name in Austin Butler for the title role, he puts the words THE WORLD CHANGED on the screen like it’s a proclamation from the gods themselves. And we’d rightly wonder whether all this could be simply amazing, or utterly unwatchable.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean’ on Netflix, a Charming BFF Origin Story About Two Girls on ‘Wimpy Kid’-ish Adventures

Ivy and Bean is the first of three hour-long too-long-for-a-feature/too-short-for-a-short pieces of content – shall we just call ’em “specials”? Probably – Netflix dropped this weekend. They adapt a few in a series of middle-schooler books by writer Annie Barrows and illustrator Sophie Blackall, chronicling the backyard/cul-de-sac mischief-laden adventures of two best-pal little girls, one an introvert, the other an extrovert. Sounds cute, but will it be charming or yet another big syrupy spoonful of heavy-handed life lessons? The latter is always a treacherous possibility. IVY AND BEAN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) always has her...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Fans Fear For ‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary, Say Leonardo DiCaprio Will “No Longer Want To Be In It”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s breakup with model Camila Morrone is only the tip of the iceberg. As fans continue to dredge up the ridiculous (but extremely well-timed) phenomenon that is DiCaprio never dating a woman older than 25, they also pointed out that one of the actor’s most famous movies — Titanic — is also turning 25 this year. DiCaprio, who starred in the 1997 blockbuster movie as Jack Dawson, began dating Morrone in 2018, and, like his relationships with Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, Blake Lively, and more, it ended the year she turned 25. So, what do we think? Will DiCaprio jump ship on yet...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ on Peacock, an Ambitious Mockumentary/Satire Brought to Life by Regina Hall

Peacock exclusive Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is filmmaker Adamma Ebo’s thesis project-turned-short film-turned-feature debut, rooted in something she knows very well: the Southern Baptist church. She and twin sister/producing partner Adanne Ebo grew up worshipping in one in Atlanta, inspiring Adamma to satirize the sect in a mockumentary. It stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as church leaders trying to make a comeback after a scandal drove off their flock – and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t provocative. HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: The Wander to Greater...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#White Noise#Sincerity#Deafness#The Academy Awards#The Denial Of Death
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Family Secrets’ on Netflix, Where Fibs, Dramas, And Deceptions Mar A Young Woman’s Wedding Day

In the Netflix dramedy Family Secrets, also known by its original Polish title Gry Rodzinne (Family Games), a young couple’s wedding day plays out over eight episodes full of flashbacks, family dramas, intermingling romantic affairs, and internecine friendship warfare. Will Katarzyna ever make it to the altar to marry Janek? And if that’s not his baby she’s carrying, whose is it? FAMILY SECRETS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman in full wedding regalia is running through a busy downtown pedestrian area, distracted and alone. She loses and reclaims a gossamer veil. She’s also pregnant. The Gist: That intersection Katarzyna, (Eliza...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ on Peacock, the Third and Final Pile of Dino Dung in a Ludicrous Trilogy

Now on Peacock, Jurassic World Dominion all but begs one to recall the infamous Jurassic Park scene in which Laura Dern goes elbow-deep into a pile of triceratops shit. Dominion brings Dern back to the franchise, along with her old pals Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who collide, in an explosion of stars, with new-trilogy mainstays Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt for a simple story of human-dinosaur relations designed to put a nice, tidy bow (for now, at least) on all this bloated, moronical and generally entertaining nonsense. Of course, this what’s-old-is-new-again-and-what’s-new-is-still-old dinos-amok film was a substantial box office hit, with folks worldwide flocking to theaters for the spectacle, which includes the introduction of a new heckalottofasaurus or whatever. Now, am I saying it’s the cinematic equivalent of going elbow-deep into a pile of triceratops shit? Let’s just say I’m not not saying that.
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Be on Prime Video?

Welcome back to Middle-earth. Amazon’s long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is about to premiere. Set during J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Second Age, this new Lord of the Rings show will introduce us to younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as brand new characters like harfoot Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). But when will The Lord of the Rings premiere on Prime Video? Back in 2017, Amazon made headlines when they paid $250 million to the Tolkien...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Came By’ on Netflix, a Sturdy Serial Killer-Thriller That’s as Silly as it is Socially Conscious

Netflix film I Came By stars Hugh Bonneville as a top-shelf upper-crust grade-A supercreep who loves Rick and Morty, which I found rather offensive. NOT ALL RICK AND MORTY UBERFANS ARE SERIAL KILLERS. Just need to make that clear. We didn’t all stand in line for szechuan sauce. Anyway. Director Babak Anvari’s thriller is otherwise a pretty grim affair anchored by the ever-underrated Kelly MacDonald, 1917’s George MacKay and the less-recognizable Percelle Ascott, who might just give the most-memorable performance in this oft-watchable, just as oft-improbable movie that slides ideas about privilege and race in with many of the usual genre tropes.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke

House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cuttputlli’ on Hulu, a Strangely Hilarious and Violent Hindi Serial Killer Thriller

Now on Hulu, loony serial-killer thriller Cuttputlli (translation: Puppet) is a Hindi-language remake of the 2018 Tamil/Kollywood film Ratsasan (translation: Demon), about a wannabe filmmaker who becomes a cop and ends up tracking a series of gruesome murders. “Loony” doesn’t even begin to describe Cuttputlli, which smooshes together tones and genres willy-nilly and throws in a bonkers musical-dance sequence at the halfway point, a component of Indian cinema I’m not sure I’ll ever acclimate to (which might be a good thing). Love or hate this movie, you can’t say it isn’t entertaining. CUTTPUTLLI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Arjan...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fenced In’ on Netflix, a Grating Brazilian Comedy About Obnoxious Neighbors

Netflix movie Fenced In boasts that title because the direct translation of its Portuguese moniker, Vizinhos, is Neighbors, and there are already too many movies called that. E.g., the pair of Seth Rogen/Rose Byrne comedies, the Buster Keaton classic, and the Belushi/Aykroyd offbeat-comedy masterpiece (more on this one in a minute here). This Brazilian film deposits a tame Ned-and-Maude-Flandersish couple next door into a screaming hippodrome of madness, an overly familiar conceit that one hopes turns out a fresh laugh or three.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Honk For Jesus’ Proves Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Need Their Own Sitcom

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock Premium, has what every good sitcom needs: Specific, oddball characters portrayed by very funny actors with heaps of comedic chemistry. Of course, Honk For Jesus is not, in fact, a sitcom. It’s a feature film written and directed by Adamma Ebo, adapted from Ebo’s 2018 short of the same name. But honestly? Honk For Jesus should be a sitcom. At the very least, Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown deserve their own show, because both actors absolutely slay these characters. Adding to the sitcom vibes, Honk...
RELIGION
Decider.com

‘Black Mirror’ Adds Rob Delaney To Season 6 Cast

Rob Delaney is the latest actor to be cast for Season 6 of Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror. The Netflix series, which tells a different story about a technological or social issue each episode, has become one of the platform’s most successful titles. The new season has recently began production.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy