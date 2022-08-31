NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO