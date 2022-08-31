Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
KFOX 14
Man accused of littering charged with assault on peace a officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two El Paso police officers who witnessed him litter. On Monday. police officers assigned to the downtown area saw Angel Eduardo Zamora, 27, litter near them, according to a police news release. Zamora was accused of...
KFOX 14
Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
KFOX 14
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noddle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noddle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
KFOX 14
Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence remains in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Mayor of Anthony in Texas had his bond hearing after facing a family violence charge. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County Sheriff's deputies for continuous violence against the family and assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
KFOX 14
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned near border wall in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol found a 4-year-old migrant boy abandoned near the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Officials said the boy who is from Ecuador was abandoned by "ruthless" smugglers. it's unclear when the boy was found. Agents said the...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces schools come together for car wash fundraiser
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Moutain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
KFOX 14
Canutillo, Las Cruces support Uvalde students 1st day back to school by wearing maroon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Schools in Canutillo and Las Cruces showed the students at Robb Elementary their support by...
KFOX 14
St. Anthony's Bazaar held in-person after operating as drive-thru during COVID
EL PASO , TX (KFOX) — After two years of operating as a drive-thru because of the pandemic, the annual St. Anthony's Bazaar in El Paso is once again in-person this Labor Day weekend. This will be St. Anthony's 59th Bazaar. This event raises money for the friars and...
KFOX 14
Overnight deadly motorcycle accident left I-10 East closed early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Early Sunday the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on I-10 east. This incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in I-10 area near Vinton. Officials say, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. El Paso Sheriff's Office...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-2023 supper program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ysleta Independent School District is kicking off it's fifth year of it's supper meal program to increase student's access to healthy meals. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program. The community program starts...
KFOX 14
Travelers say Labor Day weekend more expensive compared to other years due to inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but Monday also means that people’s three-day weekend is coming to an end. Several travelers are also taking this time to drive and fly back home. KFOX14 caught up with some people flying into and...
KFOX 14
EPISD lacks refrigerated air conditioning in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Out of the 80 schools in the El Paso Independent School District, 29 lack refrigerated air systems in it's classrooms. These 29 schools have evaporative cooling systems, better known as swamp coolers. EPISD officials said that converting the entire district to refrigerated air conditioning...
KFOX 14
UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
