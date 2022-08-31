ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Man accused of littering charged with assault on peace a officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two El Paso police officers who witnessed him litter. On Monday. police officers assigned to the downtown area saw Angel Eduardo Zamora, 27, litter near them, according to a police news release. Zamora was accused of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Traveling Thai chef 'The Noddle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noddle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence remains in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Mayor of Anthony in Texas had his bond hearing after facing a family violence charge. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County Sheriff's deputies for continuous violence against the family and assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
ANTHONY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces schools come together for car wash fundraiser

Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14) — Las Cruces four major high schools--- Centennial High, Mayfield, Organ Moutain, and Las Cruces High-- came together Sunday morning to help out at a carwash fundraiser. The carwash was held at the Three Crosses Regional hospital. The event was held in order to collect...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gomez
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-2023 supper program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ysleta Independent School District is kicking off it's fifth year of it's supper meal program to increase student's access to healthy meals. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program. The community program starts...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Recruiting
KFOX 14

EPISD lacks refrigerated air conditioning in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Out of the 80 schools in the El Paso Independent School District, 29 lack refrigerated air systems in it's classrooms. These 29 schools have evaporative cooling systems, better known as swamp coolers. EPISD officials said that converting the entire district to refrigerated air conditioning...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy