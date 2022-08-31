Read full article on original website
Fifth annual ‘Paddle the Penninusla’ set for September 24
The fifth annual Paddle the Peninsula, a kayak event, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne City Council have announced. “Paddle the Peninsula will be a great experience for all participants,” Davis said. “We look forward to this...
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25
On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
Award-winning Nimbus Dance to perform next at Summer Concerts on the Hudson
Called “Astonishing in its understated intensity” by the Star-Ledger, Nimbus Dance creates a dazzling experience of artistry, romance, and virtuosity. Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts and civic engagement. The company was founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and is based in Jersey City. With a repertoire of over thirty works, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.
JC Fridays on Sept. 9 features Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Musical Performances
Art House Productions is pleased to announce our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, September 9. Jersey City’s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses.
Hudson Theatre Works announces its 10 Season for 2022-2023
Hudson Theatre Works has announced its 2022 – 2023 season, its 10th year of producing professional theatre. On September 24 and 25, they offer the first children’s show in two years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1 and 2 the in- house company, the Forge, will perform the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
Healing Through Art: One Local Artist’s Journey by A.G. Ortiz
When most people look to the past they do so with rose colored glasses, protecting the ego from the damaging or less than beautiful parts, ensuring, more often than not, that the patterns of the past are continuously renewed. Looking with an honest eye takes a strong sense of self and a desire to break generational curses and heal childhood traumas. In such a position did Chilean born artist Alejandra Vasquez find herself at the outset of the pandemic.
‘Community Day’ 2022 brings out the whole neighborhood
Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson was a hit in southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. The celebration started in Jersey City at Bethune Park Center on Sunday, August 21. Following that, the festivities continued in Bayonne on...
Redeveloper of 22-story complex in Bayonne working toward resolution compliance
The Bayonne Planning Board recently approved an 18-story high-rise on Avenue E as part of the next phase of the Silk Lofts redevelopment, which will be among the tallest in the city when and if constructed. However, it is not planned to be the tallest, actually. That honor belongs to...
Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants
Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
Bayonne Planning Board approves warehouse reorganization plan
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a final site plan for a major overhaul of an industrial site composed of many warehouses. The plan was approved at a special meeting of the board on August 22. The application was presented by attorney Chris Murphy on behalf of Prologis, LP for...
Five-story Monticello Ave. building approved in Jersey City
A five-story mixed-use building with 38 units will one day stand on Monticello and Jewett Avenue near McGinley Square, after the Jersey City Planning Board unanimously signed off on its approval at last week’s meeting. The applicants, Monticello 200 LLC, will use three lots, two vacant and one once...
PILOT approved to support waterfront redevelopment in West New York
West New York has granted a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement to a redeveloper to support the construction of new waterfront residential buildings. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners adopted the financial agreement ordinance at the August meeting after it was introduced in July. Previously, the ordinance was introduced at the May meeting this year, but withdrawn at the recommendation of corporation counsel.
Plans for more West New York angled parking in the works
West New York officials say the town is looking into adding more angled parking. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners discussed the topic at their August meeting, prompted by a resident proposal. Francesco Miqueli spoke in favor of more angled parking throughout the town. He said he has...
Program in Bayonne offers kids a chance to build robots
The Division of Recreation has announced a fall robotic program, with a new robot to be built. This year, the “Minds in Motion” robotics class will construct a robot known as Agent992. The program will take place on Saturday, September 24 and Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m....
Memorial celebration to honor the late Detective Joseph A. Seals
A memorial celebration in honor of the late Detective Joseph A. Seals will be held by the city of Bayonne, Mayor James Davis has announced. The memorial will take place at DiDomenico-16th Street Park in Bayonne on Saturday, September 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event will feature bands, food trucks, and inflatables.
Secaucus offers activities for seniors
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have plenty of programs for seniors underway. Second Ward Town Councilman James Clancy made the announcement at the August 23 meeting of the council. New senior walking initiative. The council invites seniors to its “Let’s go for a walk” program, Clancy announced....
Back-to-school backpack giveaway planned at 16th Street Park
Bayonne will hold a backpack giveaway at G. Thomas DiDomenico – 16th Street Park, according to Rev. Dorothy Patterson of Wallace Temple AME Zion Church and Community Relations Specialist for the city. The event will take place on September 1 at 6 p.m.at the amphitheater on the lower level...
Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park
A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
