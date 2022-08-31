ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

3K ‘Walk Cancer Away’ event set for September 25

On September 25th, 2022 at the Stephen R. Gregg County Park in Bayonne, NJ, the 15th Annual 3K Walk Cancer Away Event is celebrating in person again! A day filled with hope and optimism as thousands of participants and supporters walk together to celebrate those remembered and give strength to those still fighting cancer. The event kicks off with a 3K walk along the Newark Bay and as the walk ends, the outdoor festivities begin with Live Music, Food Trucks, Family Games, Balloon Makers, Face Painters, Activities, & Much Much More!
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Award-winning Nimbus Dance to perform next at Summer Concerts on the Hudson

Called “Astonishing in its understated intensity” by the Star-Ledger, Nimbus Dance creates a dazzling experience of artistry, romance, and virtuosity. Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts and civic engagement. The company was founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and is based in Jersey City. With a repertoire of over thirty works, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

JC Fridays on Sept. 9 features Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Musical Performances

Art House Productions is pleased to announce our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, September 9. Jersey City’s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Theatre Works announces its 10 Season for 2022-2023

Hudson Theatre Works has announced its 2022 – 2023 season, its 10th year of producing professional theatre. On September 24 and 25, they offer the first children’s show in two years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1 and 2 the in- house company, the Forge, will perform the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Healing Through Art: One Local Artist’s Journey by A.G. Ortiz

When most people look to the past they do so with rose colored glasses, protecting the ego from the damaging or less than beautiful parts, ensuring, more often than not, that the patterns of the past are continuously renewed. Looking with an honest eye takes a strong sense of self and a desire to break generational curses and heal childhood traumas. In such a position did Chilean born artist Alejandra Vasquez find herself at the outset of the pandemic.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ 2022 brings out the whole neighborhood

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson was a hit in southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. The celebration started in Jersey City at Bethune Park Center on Sunday, August 21. Following that, the festivities continued in Bayonne on...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants

Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

PILOT approved to support waterfront redevelopment in West New York

West New York has granted a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement to a redeveloper to support the construction of new waterfront residential buildings. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners adopted the financial agreement ordinance at the August meeting after it was introduced in July. Previously, the ordinance was introduced at the May meeting this year, but withdrawn at the recommendation of corporation counsel.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus offers activities for seniors

Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have plenty of programs for seniors underway. Second Ward Town Councilman James Clancy made the announcement at the August 23 meeting of the council. New senior walking initiative. The council invites seniors to its “Let’s go for a walk” program, Clancy announced....
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park

A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, Jersey City, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken in New Jersey

