When most people look to the past they do so with rose colored glasses, protecting the ego from the damaging or less than beautiful parts, ensuring, more often than not, that the patterns of the past are continuously renewed. Looking with an honest eye takes a strong sense of self and a desire to break generational curses and heal childhood traumas. In such a position did Chilean born artist Alejandra Vasquez find herself at the outset of the pandemic.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO