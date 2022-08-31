Read full article on original website
Fast start, turnovers boost Underwood in rout of Clarinda
(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday. It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead. “[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes...
Lenox overcomes slows start, moves to 2-0 with balanced offense
(Malvern) -- Lenox shook off an early 10-0 deficit to open Class 8-Player District 9 action with a 50-32 win over East Mills Friday night. The Tigers did so with a healthy mix of the pass and rush to move to 2-0 on the year. "It was much needed just...
Senior-laden IKM-Manning pleased with early results
(Manning) -- An experienced lineup has produced success for the IKM-Manning cross country program. "We're feeling pretty good right now," Coach Robert Cast said. "We have a lot of seniors providing good leadership. The offseason training went well, so we've had a good start to the season." The offseason work...
KMAland Volleyball (9/3): Sidney, Missouri Valley grab impressive tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday. Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins. Maryville and Clarinda...
Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
KMAland Softball (9/2): Plattsmouth goes 1-1 at Omaha South Invitational
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday. Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.
KMAland Tennis (9/2): Nebraska City boys go 2-2 at Lincoln Christian
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys tennis went 2-2 at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Friday. The Pioneers got 3-0 performances from Anthony Robinson and Connor Casugrove while Eli Davis, Cutler Adams, Reid Hamling and Sam Ebmeier won twice each. Zachary Ackerman, Landen Clark, Ethan Graves and Alex Peter also had one win each.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
KMAland Missouri Week 2 (9/2): East Atchison, Platte Valley roll to 2-0
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Platte Valley rolled to 2-0, Maryville bounced back and South Holt, Worth County and North Andrew added wins of their own in KMAland Missouri Football on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 64 Nodaway Valley 6. East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato had six touchdowns on the...
Eleanor Kay Tietz, 83, of Griswold
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa. Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start:. 5:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 PM. Memorials:Preferred to the family for a later designation. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: St....
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
Kathleen Ruth Eyberg, 91, Atlantic
Visitation Location: Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022). Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:Interment will take place at...
Mills County Super Board hears Glenwood superintendent's update
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs. Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner, 97 of Boynton Beach, FL
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A suspect is in custody following a traffic stop in Shenandoah Friday. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a stop around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Fremont Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Zachary Sherlock. Sherlock was charged with driving while suspended, OWI – 2nd offense – two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shenandoah Police make arrest for no contact order violation
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Police arrested a man early Saturday morning for allegedly violating a no contact order. Authorities say they responded to the 700 block of West Summit Avenue around midnight. Following an investigation, officers arrested Joshua Latham for contempt – violation of a no contact order. He...
