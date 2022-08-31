Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Ladies Board to Take Rummage Sale Donations Sept. 10
The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is officially accepting donations for the 83rd Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four locations. Donations will be accepted at Inova Loudoun Hospital, 44045 Riverside Parkway; Inova Loudoun Medical Campus (Cornwall), 224 Cornwall...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun’s Favorites Winners Celebrate at Lightfoot
Some of the winners in this year’s Loudoun’s Favorites readers’ poll gathered for a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant in Leesburg on Thursday evening. This year, more there were a record 3,700 nominations in the annual readers’ poll, in more than 200 categories. Nearly...
wcti12.com
Virginia AMC theater evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at separate AMC theater
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — An AMC movie theater in Virginia closed for the day on Saturday due to a threat, police said, and two people were injured at another AMC theater nearby in a separate incident. The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed following a threat...
WJLA
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
WTOP
Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
middleburglife.com
Luxurious Littleton Farm in Upperville’s Hunt Country
Welcome to the luxurious Littleton Farm on 153+/- glorious acres* in Upperville’s Hunt Country, part of the historical Piedmont hunt!. This premier estate is an equine and entertainer’s paradise offering in the main house 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms, 3 tenant houses/apartments with a total of 9 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. 2 horse barns (12 stalls / 17 stalls), 4 run-in sheds (3 large include feed rooms, tack rooms, and extra stalls), 1 machine shed, a 6 bay garage, 1 riding ring with competitive footing, multiple fenced paddocks with automatic waterers, 2 silos with rolling hills, a lighted helipad, and trails to ride out.
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Cocina on Market Is Back with a Brand New Menu
Locals didn’t think Leesburg’s Cocina on Market would ever reopen. After a year, chef Jason Lage is back. “In the back of our minds, we always knew we would reopen,” recalls Lage. He and his wife, Rebecca, are also proprietors of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. When Cocina on Market in Leesburg shuttered last June, they had plenty on their plates — literally. The chef’s own Fairbrook Farm, which supplies his restaurants with everything from pigs to maple, ensures that. But one thing in short supply for restaurateurs then and now is staff.
adventuremomblog.com
Hidden Gems and Unique Things to Do in Shepherdstown, WV
If you’re in town to visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, you’ll definitely want to allow additional time to spend in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. You’ll find a charming historic downtown with incredible food and plenty of outdoor adventure nearby. Shepherdstown is West Virginia’s oldest town with the...
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
Clear Spring community celebrates the lives of three lost teens
CLEAR SPRING, MD. (DC News Now) — Funny, kind, and bright: These are the words used to describe the three boys who died in a car crash last week. The memorial consisted of friends, family, and classmates of the boys who spoke proudly of how they left their mark on their community. “They were all […]
WTOP
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
theriver953.com
Strasburg declares a drought watch
The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
