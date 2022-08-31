Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Three County Fair continues through Labor Day, paying homage to agricultural roots
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of western Massachusetts had no shortage of things to do and places to go this holiday weekend. Sunday, the Three County Fair continued its historic run at the Northampton Fairgrounds. Large crowds filling the sprawling fair and celebrating the agricultural roots in Hampshire,...
WWLP 22News
Rare eighteenth-century portrait shows history of local Native Americans
(Mass Appeal) – Historic Deerfield recently announced an exciting new addition to their collection: a rare eighteenth-century portrait of a Native American statesman and warrior. John Davis, Historic Deerfield President & CEO, has the details.
WWLP 22News
Health benefits of blending fruits and vegetables into smoothies
(Mass Appeal) – There are two things we tend to keep in mind when it comes to food: Is it healthy? And how long will this take to make? We’re bringing you two quick and healthy recipes with Chef Elizabeth Arroyo, owner of Juguitos healthy grab & go in Springfield.
