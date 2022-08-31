Read full article on original website
There’s a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
‘Pints for Pits': M&M’s Tap & Tavern Hosts Fundraiser for Pit Bull Non-Profit
Mike Raive, the owner of M&M's Tap & Tavern in New Lebanon, NY has been familiar with Out of the Pits Dog Rescue for years. His childhood dogs were adopted from the rescue, his parent's current dogs, and a few of his friend's pups were adopted through the program as well. So when the organization approached him to hang a sign for an upcoming fundraiser, Raive knew he wanted to do more to help.
Is Everclear Legal In Massachusetts?
The '90s alternative rock band, Everclear, will be performing at The Big E in Springfield on September 18, but are they legal to perform in Massachusetts? That was obviously a joke, but what about grain alcohol?. Everclear is actually a brand name of grain alcohol that comes in a few...
Massachusetts’ Best Sandwich for 2022 May or May Not Surprise You (photo)
During my teenage years, I worked at a deli in the northern Berkshires which was known as "Victoria's Deli." Located in downtown North Adams, I did my fair share of preparing sandwiches for customers. Whether it was meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, roast beef subs, you name it, I was making them. I also had other duties including cooking broasted chicken (the chicken was to die for) along with washing mountains of dishes which actually didn't bother me because it helped make my shift fly by.
The Fun Of Soapbox Derby Is Coming Back To Pittsfield This Weekend!
When was the last time you were a part of a soapbox derby? Here is your chance to bring back some great memories and have lots of fun. Westside Legends is hosting their 1st Westside Super Soap Box Derby coming your way this Saturday, September 3rd from 12 pm to 3 pm with a rain date of September 4th.
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect
As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
Pittsfield Mexican Restaurant to Change Management in September
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has made an announcement to let their loyal customers know about what will be taking place during the upcoming month of September. It seems that the local joint is going to be making a change in management. Earlier this week, a this local...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
What Happened To The Adams Agricultural Fair?
It's a proven fact that the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted all of our lives. Not just in the Berkshires but the entire world. A lot of businesses had to close down for months on end. Sometimes a year or even two! Events such as concerts, festivals, fairs, had to be postponed.
Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
Powerful Streams Blast Out of Pittsfield Shower Heads, The Ultimate Shower Experience
Back in July, I mentioned how I noticed a surge in water pressure at my home in Pittsfield. It was absolutely heavenly. Being able to take a shower with blasting water pressure is the perfect shower scenario for me. Don't get me wrong, Pittsfield's normal water pressure is good but when I get that extra power behind the water pressure, it's a whole new showering experience.
Berkshire County, Would You Give Up A Month Of Streaming For A Shot At $1,000? Here’s Your Chance!
Streaming. That's the big thing now, isn't it? Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, or what have you, people love having the bigger variety of content right there at their fingertips. What's not to love? Streaming is handy, convenient, and cost-effective in many ways. Before I get to...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Berkshire Residents: TV’s Favorite Secret Agent is Still on the Case
If you are wondering whatever became of Barbara Feldon (she was best known as Agent # 99 on the NBC-CBS series "Get Smart") the iconic actress continues to remain active as she just penned her second book which features a personal look at her life from her days of growing up just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The book covers a modeling career that has taken her around the world, a one-time marriage that truly had its twists and turns and we even get a sneak peek on a day at the set of everyone's favorite small screen spy series that gained enormous popularity in the mid to late 60s and is STILL shown in syndication to this day (check your cable listings for time and channel).
Tito’s Mexican Grill in Pittsfield to Reopen Under New Management
There is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Grill when it eventually reopens. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up under new management and with some rebranding as well. Earlier this week, Tito's Mexican Grill, which will now be...
Lee Police, Law Enforcement, Locate Human Remains
Investigators located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Megan Marohn who was reported missing on March 29th. It took teamwork from many agencies from local, county, and state-wide, including the local police department in Lee. Also on the county level, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, with help from the state level including the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, all responded to the scene.
Pittsfield Police Make Arrest And Seize Firearm On Tyler Street Early Friday
Thank goodness for our Pittsfield Police Department, constantly on patrol, and ever-watchful for suspicious or unusual behavior. And once again their persistence paid off early Friday morning. According to a statement on their Facebook page, the PPD arrested Luke Yeborh early Friday morning on numerous charges after initially pulling him...
LOOK: A Perfect Night in North Adams for Party In the Park Finale
It was the summer finale for Party in the Park in North Adams this past Thursday night (August 25th)! With some awesome live music, a car show, plenty of free swag from WUPE-FM, and perfect weather, you couldn't ask for a better way to end things for this year's weekly summer event!
