If you are wondering whatever became of Barbara Feldon (she was best known as Agent # 99 on the NBC-CBS series "Get Smart") the iconic actress continues to remain active as she just penned her second book which features a personal look at her life from her days of growing up just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The book covers a modeling career that has taken her around the world, a one-time marriage that truly had its twists and turns and we even get a sneak peek on a day at the set of everyone's favorite small screen spy series that gained enormous popularity in the mid to late 60s and is STILL shown in syndication to this day (check your cable listings for time and channel).

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO