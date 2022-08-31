Read full article on original website
KVAL
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Clarks Branch Road and NE Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. The fire was suppressed with minimal spread to...
KCBY
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK RESIDENTS JAILED FOR ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT
Two Myrtle Creek residents were jailed for alleged child neglect by Myrtle Creek Police on Sunday. Information from MCPD said following an investigation the man and woman were taken into custody in the 1600 block of Northeast Division Street at 7:40 p.m. They were charged with second-degree child neglect and for reckless endangering. Bail was set at $12,500. No further information in the case will be released, according to MCPD.
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
kqennewsradio.com
MARTIN CREEK FIRE BURNING NORTHWEST OF GLENDALE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3 to 5 acres wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road on Wednesday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Martin Creek Fire was reported at about 6:00 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
kpic
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 1
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 30, 3:40 a.m., Hull St. & John Topits, “CBPD served two warrants,” on 50-year old Matthew Wade Livingston charging Curry Co. SO FTA on Disorderly Conduct II; Medford PD charging FTA on Unlawful Use of Weapon, “Livingston cited in lieu of custody.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
nbc16.com
Coos Bay teen wins Miss Oregon High School America; prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
