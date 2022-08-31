ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NJ.com

H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 1

The Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers Stadium has already showcased some of New Jersey’s finest players and teams on Friday and Saturday. There have been upsets, near upsets and staggering offensive performances by in-state teams and one team from Philadelphia Catholic League that showed its New Jersey opponent no brotherly love whatsoever on Saturday night.
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway

R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

Tuition is going up at nearly all of N.J.’s 4-year colleges. Here’s what it will cost.

Tuition and fees are going up at 25 of the state’s 27 four-year college campuses as students return to class amid worries about inflation and other rising costs. New Jersey colleges increased tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year by an average of about 3%, according to an NJ Advance Media analysis of tuition rates provided by the schools. Only two of the state’s four-year colleges kept their costs the same as last year.
COLLEGES
NJ.com

NJEA: We won’t give in to censors. We’ll give children a deep, well-rounded education. | Opinion

As school resumes after summer break, New Jersey parents, students and educators alike are looking forward to a year with fewer of the restrictions and disruptions that have characterized the last three years. Recently released national test score data confirms what common sense already told us: students suffered academically as well as emotionally during those unusual school years. We all have plenty of work do to.
EDUCATION
