Inside legal team that could now be in jeopardy after telling DOJ they couldn't find any classified documents

EXCLUSIVE: 'I feel guilty. I wish I would have called that morning': Day care owner reveals she didn't call family of two-year-old who died in hot car when the little girl wasn't dropped off - as she praises the 'excellent parents'
The owner of the daycare attended by the New Jersey toddler who was left to die in a hot car on Tuesday said that she is racked with guilt for not calling the child's parents when little Adriana LeChard didn't show up for class. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Christine Skaria,...
