A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO