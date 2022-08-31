ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
Police answering N.J. domestic call shoot, kill 1 person

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general’s office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder

Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County

A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
WAYNE, NJ
Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Englewood

Police responding to a stabbing in Englewood were involved in a fatal shooting, according to multiple sources. CPR was in progress as a shooting victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in grave condition with a gunshot wound in the chest following the incident on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, they said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City

Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
Driver killed in Palisades Parkway crash

A New York man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine early Saturday. Police officers responded to a report of an accident in the northbound lanes shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found an SUV overturned in the center median, just north of the Alpine Lookout, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter.
PIERMONT, NY
Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion

For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
NEWARK, NJ
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway

The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
