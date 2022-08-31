Read full article on original website
Related
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
Police answering N.J. domestic call shoot, kill 1 person
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general’s office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say
A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County
A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Englewood
Police responding to a stabbing in Englewood were involved in a fatal shooting, according to multiple sources. CPR was in progress as a shooting victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in grave condition with a gunshot wound in the chest following the incident on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, they said.
NJ AG investigating police for shooting of man during domestic dispute call
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the police shooting of an Englewood man during a domestic dispute call on Saturday.
Motorist sought after he attempted to lure 2 children, cops say
Police in an Ocean County community are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two juveniles into a vehicle. The driver of a tan-colored SUV stopped in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to township police.
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
Driver killed in Palisades Parkway crash
A New York man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine early Saturday. Police officers responded to a report of an accident in the northbound lanes shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found an SUV overturned in the center median, just north of the Alpine Lookout, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter.
Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion
For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2