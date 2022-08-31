Last year, Price’s Chicken Coop and Zack’s Hamburgers closed after decades of being in business. Now, the sites those Charlotte restaurants sat on have been sold. Property records show that the former site of Price’s in South End sold in July for nearly $4 million. A little farther to the south along South Boulevard, the former site of Zack’s sold for almost $4.5 million in June. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO