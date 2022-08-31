Read full article on original website
Former Price's Chicken Coop land sold
Last year, Price’s Chicken Coop and Zack’s Hamburgers closed after decades of being in business. Now, the sites those Charlotte restaurants sat on have been sold. Property records show that the former site of Price’s in South End sold in July for nearly $4 million. A little farther to the south along South Boulevard, the former site of Zack’s sold for almost $4.5 million in June. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
Charlotte neighborhood could be the city's first 'community wildlife habitat'
Many of us like to invite friends to our homes for dinner or drinks, but Stonehaven neighborhood resident Donna Bolls wants us to invite other types of visitors to our homes — like those with feathers or tiny legs and wings. On a recent walk through her yard, Bolls...
The continued fight for fair treatment in the workplace
Fred Redmond’s fight for social, racial, and economic justice, equality, and fair treatment in the workplace and throughout society bring him to Charlotte this Labor Day weekend. On Sunday, he’s a guest speaker at St. Paul Baptist Church on behalf of AFL-CIO’s Labor in Pulpit, Bimah, and Minbar Program which aims to strengthen the relationship between the labor and faith community.
PHOTOS: The Festival of India
The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area. According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the...
North Carolina test scores show gains but remain below pre-pandemic levels
A year of in-person learning brought some gains in reading and math for North Carolina’s students, but a report released this morning shows proficiency remains well below pre-pandemic levels. For instance, not quite 50% of students in grades 3-8 earned grade-level math scores. That’s up from 40% in 2021,...
NCAA football game summaries: Carolina schools face Week 1 action
Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61 Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown for a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State. The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.
What Bank of America's mortgage pilot can and can't fix for homeownership disparities
Bank of America launched a pilot program last week that foregoes a down payment, closing cost, minimum credit score and mortgage insurance for some first-time homebuyers in some Black and/or Latino neighborhoods. The goal is to bolster homeownership among communities that have historically faced trouble in the real estate market...
