Concord, NC

WFAE

Former Price's Chicken Coop land sold

Last year, Price’s Chicken Coop and Zack’s Hamburgers closed after decades of being in business. Now, the sites those Charlotte restaurants sat on have been sold. Property records show that the former site of Price’s in South End sold in July for nearly $4 million. A little farther to the south along South Boulevard, the former site of Zack’s sold for almost $4.5 million in June. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

The continued fight for fair treatment in the workplace

Fred Redmond’s fight for social, racial, and economic justice, equality, and fair treatment in the workplace and throughout society bring him to Charlotte this Labor Day weekend. On Sunday, he’s a guest speaker at St. Paul Baptist Church on behalf of AFL-CIO’s Labor in Pulpit, Bimah, and Minbar Program which aims to strengthen the relationship between the labor and faith community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Concord, NC
WFAE

PHOTOS: The Festival of India

The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area. According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

NCAA football game summaries: Carolina schools face Week 1 action

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61 Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown for a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State. The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.
BOONE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

