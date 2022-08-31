Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New method to systematically find optimal quantum operation sequences for quantum computers
Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Keio University, Tokyo University of Science and The University of Tokyo succeeded for the first time in developing a method for systematically finding the optimal quantum operation sequence for a quantum computer. In order for a quantum computer to perform a task,...
Phys.org
Physicists develop a linear response theory for open systems having exceptional points
Linear analysis plays a central role in science and engineering. Even when dealing with nonlinear systems, understanding the linear response is often crucial for gaining insight into the underlying complex dynamics. In recent years, there has been a great interest in studying open systems that exchange energy with a surrounding reservoir. In particular, it has been demonstrated that open systems whose spectra exhibit non-Hermitian singularities called exceptional points can demonstrate a host of intriguing effects with potential applications in building new lasers and sensors.
Phys.org
Investigating magnetic excitation-induced spin current in chromium trihalides
An ingenious approach toward developing low-power, high-speed, and high-density memory devices is based on spintronics, an emerging frontier in technology that harnesses a degree of freedom of electrons known as spin. Put simply, electrons, along with their negative charge, possess a spin whose orientation can be controlled using magnetic fields. This is particularly relevant for magnetic insulators, in which the electrons cannot move around, but the spin remains controllable. In these materials, the magnetic excitations can give rise to a spin current, which forms the basis of spintronics.
Phys.org
New theory for detection of terahertz electromagnetic waves gives hope for advances in IT and medicine
Detecting electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range remains a challenging problem. Researchers from the University of Cambridge, together with physicists from the University of Augsburg, have recently discovered a new physical effect which could change that. In a new study, the scientists are now developing a theory explaining the mechanism behind it. Their findings make it possible to construct small, inexpensive, and highly sensitive terahertz detectors. These could be used, for example, in medical diagnostics, for contactless security checks, or for faster wireless data transmission. The results of the new theory have been published in the journal Physical Review B.
Phys.org
Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis
Vinyl polymerization (polymerization of vinyl compounds) is a useful method for preparing sp3-carbon-based main-chain polymers including commodity plastics, where the polymer backbone is constructed from a two-carbon unit derived from vinyl groups of monomers. In contrast, polymerization of diazo compounds can construct the polymer backbone from one carbon unit, also...
Phys.org
High brightness attosecond X-ray free electron lasers based on wavefront control
Ultrafast science has made great advances in recent years. Attosecond pulses with photon energies lying in the soft X-ray range corresponding to the fundamental absorption edges of matter permit the study of electron dynamics in live biological samples and next-generation semiconductor materials—such as diamond and graphene. The urgent need...
Phys.org
Dual-polarization two-dimensional valley photonic crystals
The introduction of topology in photonic systems has attracted considerable attention not only for the elaborate molding of light but also for its practical applications in novel photonic devices. Originally, the quantum Hall effect of light was realized in photonic crystals (PCs) by introducing external electric or magnetic fields to break the time-reversal symmetry (TRS).
Phys.org
Study reveals starring role for shape-shifting mitochondria in stem cell function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho's lab at...
Phys.org
Exploring the relationship between attosecond optical interference and attosecond quantum interference
A research team of RIKEN center for Advanced Photonics and the University of Tokyo has developed a novel type of interferometer to resolve the fringes originating from both optical interference of attosecond pulses and quantum interference of electronic states in a matter. They have demonstrated the feasibility of their interferometer by post-generation splitting of high-order harmonic pulse with an experiment using a helium atom sample. They present their work in the journal Ultrafast Science.
Phys.org
Using a bowl-structured active site design to break the scaling relations for nitrogen to ammonia conversion
The N2-to-NH3 conversion is a fundamental chemical process to supply nitrogen for modern industry and agriculture. Enormous efforts have been made since the invention of Haber-Bosch process, but it is still a challenging task to deliver N2-to-NH3 conversion at mild conditions. A general issue arises from the scaling relations, which...
Phys.org
EP-WXT pathfinder catches first wide-field snapshots of X-ray universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder, the experimental version of a module that will eventually be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) aboard the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), released its first results Aug. 27 from an earlier test flight. These include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photograph of a region of the Galactic center, a dense area at the core of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.
Phys.org
New study confirms 'rippled sheet' protein structure predicted in 1953
An unusual protein structure known as a "rippled beta sheet," first predicted in 1953, has now been created in the laboratory and characterized in detail using X-ray crystallography. The new findings, published in July in Chemical Science, may enable the rational design of unique materials based on the rippled sheet...
