The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Must Do Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies returns to the field
Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
Yardbarker
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700
The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
Yardbarker
'Narco' creators say Mets' Edwin Diaz only MLB player who can use viral hit
Back in August, Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of the music duo Blasterjaxx explained that they want to attend a New York Mets game and possibly perform their hit song "Narco" in front of the home crowd. "Narco," of course, became a viral sensation throughout the baseball world on multiple occasions this summer thanks to Mets closer Edwin Diaz using it as his walkout music.
Yardbarker
Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series
The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani Continues To Alter The MLB Record Books
The Los Angeles Angels may have nothing to play for heading into September, but do not tell that to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels star is having another historic season. Including doing something that has never been seen before in the MLB. After, hitting his 30th home run of the season...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Yardbarker
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting
The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
Yardbarker
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr criticizes CF Cody Bellinger's plate struggles
Cody Bellinger has continued to disappoint at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and it seems like no one is more frustrated by the struggles than Jerry Hairston Jr. Hairston, who played for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons, now works as a Dodgers analyst for...
Yardbarker
Yankees star shortstop Anthony Volpe earns huge promotion after Peraza call up
The talk of the town on Thursday was Oswald Peraza getting called up to the New York Yankees’ top team from Triple-A Scranton, but another promotion went under the radar following the big news. Taking Peraza’s spot in Scranton will be star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who seems to be...
Yardbarker
Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore
By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
Yardbarker
Is a move to left field imminent for Vaughn Grissom
Ozzie Albies returned to the field last night for the first time since June 13th. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in Gwinnett, but the stats don’t really matter. He’s one step closer to returning, and tonight, he will play second base for the Stripers. Within a couple of weeks, I expect to see him back in Atlanta, so what does that mean for Vaughn Grissom?
Yardbarker
NL East odds: An updated look at the odds as the Braves inch closer to the Mets
The National League East has to powerhouse teams. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are two of the best teams in all of baseball and one of them will have to play in the Wild Card round. The Mets currently have 85 wins, tied for second best in all...
Yardbarker
Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
