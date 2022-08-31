ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies returns to the field

Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
MLB
Yardbarker

How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?

It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700

The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

'Narco' creators say Mets' Edwin Diaz only MLB player who can use viral hit

Back in August, Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of the music duo Blasterjaxx explained that they want to attend a New York Mets game and possibly perform their hit song "Narco" in front of the home crowd. "Narco," of course, became a viral sensation throughout the baseball world on multiple occasions this summer thanks to Mets closer Edwin Diaz using it as his walkout music.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series

The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Continues To Alter The MLB Record Books

The Los Angeles Angels may have nothing to play for heading into September, but do not tell that to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels star is having another historic season. Including doing something that has never been seen before in the MLB. After, hitting his 30th home run of the season...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting

The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League#The Atlanta Braves
Yardbarker

Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore

By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Is a move to left field imminent for Vaughn Grissom

Ozzie Albies returned to the field last night for the first time since June 13th. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in Gwinnett, but the stats don’t really matter. He’s one step closer to returning, and tonight, he will play second base for the Stripers. Within a couple of weeks, I expect to see him back in Atlanta, so what does that mean for Vaughn Grissom?
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
CHICAGO, IL

