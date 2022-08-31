ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Turnovers prove to be the difference in Vidor-Santa Fe game

VIDOR – A slow start was too much to overcome for the Vidor Pirates Friday night in their battle with the Santa Fe Indians. The Indians cashed in on some big plays in the first half and ended up holding off the Pirates 34-22 at Pirate Stadium. The Indians...
VIDOR, TX
PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Pirates battle Santa Fe Indians

The Vidor Pirates and Santa Fe Indians took on each other at Pirate Stadium Friday night in a tough non-district encounter. Check out the photos by Orange Leader Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. in the physical contest.
VIDOR, TX
ELI VIAMONTES — Orange County, SETX well positioned for hydrogen industry growth

Companies across all industries are seeking to reduce emissions and associated costs from operations, and the power industry is no different. When it comes to generating clean energy, utilities have traditionally looked to renewable and nuclear resources; however, hydrogen is a viable option for renewable energy storage and reliable, clean power generation.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Bridge City Independent School Board approves pay raises in new budget

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School Board voted in favor of a budget recently that increased salaries of all employees. Returning faculty and staff received a $1,000 check at the district’s convocation in early August. Non-teachers received a four percent raise, while teachers received a $1,000 increase...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX

Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.

