FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
State Police investigating fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. A 2021 Kia Forte sedan was going south on Walnut Street just before the intersection of Sparhawk Drive around 2 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still under investigation, the Kia veered off...
Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Major Quincy street was without power Sunday after FedEx truck collided with utility pole
A major Quincy street was without power Sunday night after a FedEx truck collided with a utility pole. According to Quincy Police, much of Hancock Street was powerless after the delivery vehicle hit the light pole. One of the nearby residents told Boston 25 that her power went out around 3:30 p.m.
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
fallriverreporter.com
New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts food pantry sees $11,000 catalytic converter stolen from truck, local business pitches in to help
A real estate agency came to the rescue for a Massachusetts food pantry that was grounded due to a thief. According to the Weymouth Food Pantry, the catalytic converter was stolen off of their truck this week, effectively immobilizing the pantry. “We cannot find a rental with a liftgate in...
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
DA identifies pedestrian who was killed in Brockton crash involving multiple cars, motorcycles
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in violent wreck involving multiple cars and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found that two pedestrians who...
