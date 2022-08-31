ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn adds 'funk' to offense with dual-QB trick play inspired by Baylor, RGIII

Eric Kiesau turned the clock back more than a decade and took a play out of Art Briles’ book during Auburn’s season-opening win against Mercer. In the second quarter of the Tigers’ 42-16 win, after rotating T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback during three of the team’s first four possessions, Kiesau dialed up a play in which Auburn had both quarterbacks on the field simultaneously. The result was a trick play that yielded a 21-yard gain and helped set up the Tigers’ fourth touchdown of the night.
AL.com

How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer

An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
AL.com

Auburn opens as 3-touchdown favorite against San Jose State

Auburn will be heavily favored for the second straight week to open the 2022 season when San Jose State comes to town in Week 2. The Tigers opened as 22-point favorites against the Spartans, according to VegasInsider.com. San Jose State visits Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
AL.com

What we learned from Auburn's 42-16 win against Mercer

Bryan Harsin started his second season as Auburn’s head coach with Saturday’s resounding 42-16 victory against Mercer. Auburn rushed for nearly 300 yards. T.J. Finley was the Tigers’ starting quarterback. He threw for 112 yards with a touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker. However, he didn’t get all of the reps.
AL.com

Grading Auburn's 42-16 win against Mercer

Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.
AL.com

5 Impactful plays from Auburn's 42-16 win against Mercer

Auburn handled business Saturday by defeating FCS foe Mercer 42-16 despite an 87-minute weather delay. Bryan Harsin starts off his second season with a win. It was the Tigers’ first win since October 30th, 2021, against Ole Miss. “We got plenty of things to work on. It wasn’t perfect....
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn's 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play

Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
AL.com

What Mercer said about losing 42-16 against Auburn

Mercer scored its second touchdown against Auburn with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter on Fred Payton’s eight-yard pass to receiver Devron Harper. Getting the fourth-quarter score didn’t change the outcome of Auburn’s 42-16 victory. However, the score did take a little sting off a frustrating night that involved an extensive weather delay.
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16

Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn's 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer

We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
AL.com

Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan

Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
AL.com

