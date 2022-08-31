Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO