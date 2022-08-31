Read full article on original website
Eric Kiesau turned the clock back more than a decade and took a play out of Art Briles’ book during Auburn’s season-opening win against Mercer. In the second quarter of the Tigers’ 42-16 win, after rotating T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback during three of the team’s first four possessions, Kiesau dialed up a play in which Auburn had both quarterbacks on the field simultaneously. The result was a trick play that yielded a 21-yard gain and helped set up the Tigers’ fourth touchdown of the night.
Auburn QB T.J. Finley explains what he saw on his 2 interceptions against Mercer
T.J. Finley’s debut as Auburn’s new starting quarterback wasn’t quite what he anticipated, and it had nothing to do with the prolonged weather delay that paused the game for nearly 90 minutes late in the third quarter. Finley was uneven in Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, a...
How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer
An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
Bryan Harsin ‘not making any decisions’ about QB1 after playing 2 QBs against Mercer
T.J. Finley may have won Auburn’s starting quarterback job, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to whip out a two-quarterback system in their season opener — and add some further intrigue to the position moving forward. Both Finley and backup quarterback Robby Ashford saw the...
Auburn opens as 3-touchdown favorite against San Jose State
Auburn will be heavily favored for the second straight week to open the 2022 season when San Jose State comes to town in Week 2. The Tigers opened as 22-point favorites against the Spartans, according to VegasInsider.com. San Jose State visits Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
What we learned from Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Bryan Harsin started his second season as Auburn’s head coach with Saturday’s resounding 42-16 victory against Mercer. Auburn rushed for nearly 300 yards. T.J. Finley was the Tigers’ starting quarterback. He threw for 112 yards with a touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker. However, he didn’t get all of the reps.
Grading Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.
5 Impactful plays from Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Auburn handled business Saturday by defeating FCS foe Mercer 42-16 despite an 87-minute weather delay. Bryan Harsin starts off his second season with a win. It was the Tigers’ first win since October 30th, 2021, against Ole Miss. “We got plenty of things to work on. It wasn’t perfect....
All of the Alabama-Texas connections from coaches to players
Alabama hasn’t faced Texas in 13 seasons as the two programs went in much different directions after the BCS title game in the Rose Bowl. There are, however, more than a few connections between the two old blue bloods who’ll reunite at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Austin.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play
Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
What Mercer said about losing 42-16 against Auburn
Mercer scored its second touchdown against Auburn with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter on Fred Payton’s eight-yard pass to receiver Devron Harper. Getting the fourth-quarter score didn’t change the outcome of Auburn’s 42-16 victory. However, the score did take a little sting off a frustrating night that involved an extensive weather delay.
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16
Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan
Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
Anthony Rogers, Pike Road rally past Wetumpka in thriller
It was a night of big plays as well as mistakes, but neither Pike Road nor Wetumpka was going to back down. The two teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense and 200 yards of penalties as the Patriots scored in the final minute to win 35-33. Pike...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
