ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Financial Help for Climate-Friendly Farmers, Ranchers

The Inflation Reduction Act has historic climate provisions, including tax credits, rebates, and subsidies for clean power and electric vehicles. The bill also includes $5 billion in grants to protect forests and more than $20 billion to support climate-smart agriculture practices. These practices are meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase the storage of carbon in soils and trees, and make farming and ranching operations more productive and resilient.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Boone, IA
Business
City
Muscatine, IA
State
South Dakota State
City
Boone, IA
beefmagazine.com

This Week in Agribusiness, September 3, 2022

Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong update from The Farm Progress Show. Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture gives an update on climate smart agriculture. Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress, shares an update from the outcome of the 2022 Farm Progress Show, the international attendance, as well as the new products unveiled throughout the show. Matt previews the Husker Harvest Days coming up September 13 – 15, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Infrastructure#Greenhouse Gas#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The European Union#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy