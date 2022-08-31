Read full article on original website
NECN
Portion of Cohasset Beach Closed Due to Beached Seal
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts closed a portion of Sandy Beach on Sunday because of a beached seal. Police say they decided to close off part of the beach after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The area of the beach that is currently off limits to the public is roped off with stakes and tape.
NECN
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
NECN
Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
NECN
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
NECN
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure
Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
NECN
Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge
The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case. The victim was identified as Thomas Ruffen, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, is accused of running...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
NECN
Gas Prices Dip Below $4 a Gallon in Massachusetts Ahead of Holiday Travel
Drivers are seeing some much-needed relief at the gas pump, just in time for the holiday weekend that's expected to produce some big travel numbers. For the first time since February, the average price of regular gas is now below $4 a gallon. According to AAA, the average is now sitting at $3.97. That's down more than a dollar from the Bay State's high of $5.05 on June 12.
NECN
Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say
A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said. Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.
NECN
New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract
The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York. The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover...
NECN
Wandering Goats Set Off Investigation Into Conditions at Mass. Dog Kennel
A small herd of goats that escaped from their enclosure on Saturday and walked along Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts, led police to a nearby dog kennel where they found about 30 animals in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. The discovery led police to launch a criminal investigation on Monday, when...
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
NECN
32-Year-Old Man from Sanford Dies From Stab Wound
A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
NECN
Mass. Announces 2nd Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Massachusetts health officials announced the second human case of West Nile virus of the year Friday. The Massachusetts department of Public Health said a man in his 70s had been exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, noting that the Boston area is at moderate to high risk of human infection.
NECN
Teen Charged in Assault on Orange Line Shuttle Driver
A 15-year-old was arraigned Friday on accusations he was among a group of young people who attacked an Orange Line shuttle at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces assault charges.
NECN
Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Cambridge Parking Lot
A man who was hit by a truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night has died, police said Friday. Matthew Barker, 29, was hit around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot at State Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. No charges have...
NECN
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
NECN
Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Manchester, NH
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said their office and Manchester police are responding to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult male. Manchester police said there is a "significant police presence" in the area...
