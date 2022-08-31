ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say

GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Antelope, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Antelope, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
KCRA.com

Crews respond to early morning fire at Sacramento Wienerschnitzel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews contained and extinguished a fire at a Wienerschnitzel early Friday morning in Sacramento. The fire started around 2:39 a.m. in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, officials said. The fire was in the attic area of the restaurant, and crews were able to extinguish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sac Metro Fire
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped for wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Crews stopped forward progress for a wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis on Friday afternoon. The Tower Fire is burning near Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir, east of Milton, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned about 73 acres and is about 75% contained, authorities said, as of 7:30 a.m on Saturday. Containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter around the fire is established to prevent it from spreading.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCRA.com

Kids Can Food Drive 2022: Everything you need to know

Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital of America, and the Central Valley produces about 25% of the nation’s food, yet our neighbors experience hunger at a higher rate than the state and national averages. Due to the pandemic, rising costs of living and other factors, hunger in our area continues to rise dramatically, with some food banks now serving over 40% more people each month than they were in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What is a heat dome?

Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy