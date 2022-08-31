Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say
GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
KCRA.com
Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
KCRA.com
Home fully engulfed in flames in Placer County, spreads to nearby vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A home fully engulfed in flames spread to nearby vegetation in Placer County Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire started around 2:10 p.m. on Baltimore Mine Road in Foresthill, Cal Fire said on social media. Authorities said it spread on Baltimore Mine Road. "An...
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
KCRA.com
Fairfield police arrest man wanted for attempting to kill a 14-year-old in Louisiana
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested in Rancho Cordova after Fairfield police tracked him down for shooting and injuring a 14-year-old in Louisiana, authorities said in a release. Officers from the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department alerted police of Xavier Watson, 32, after he was identified as the suspect...
KCRA.com
Crews respond to early morning fire at Sacramento Wienerschnitzel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews contained and extinguished a fire at a Wienerschnitzel early Friday morning in Sacramento. The fire started around 2:39 a.m. in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, officials said. The fire was in the attic area of the restaurant, and crews were able to extinguish...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire ready to respond to heat-related calls, water emergencies this hot holiday weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the water this hot, holiday weekend, fire crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are ready to respond to whatever the water or the weekend may bring, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. “It’s going to be a hot weekend. Our crews are ready...
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
KCRA.com
50,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Placer County, sheriff says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were recovered in Northern California during a routine traffic stop this week, authorities said. Two people were arrested. Placer County's K-9 named Ruger found about 50,000 fentanyl pills weighing about 12 pounds on Monday, the sheriff's office said...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped for wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Crews stopped forward progress for a wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis on Friday afternoon. The Tower Fire is burning near Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir, east of Milton, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned about 73 acres and is about 75% contained, authorities said, as of 7:30 a.m on Saturday. Containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter around the fire is established to prevent it from spreading.
KCRA.com
Heat, holiday and alcohol ban make for busy weekend for Sacramento County regional park rangers
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With the heat, the holiday and an alcohol ban on the American River, Sacramento County regional park rangers are staying busy this weekend. “We're all hands on deck this weekend,” Commander David Spencer said. “When we have less alcohol, we have less water rescues.”
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures on Labor Day, beyond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is hitting Northern California this Labor Day weekend as thousands continue to experience a heat wave with the possibility of hitting record-high temperatures, according to KCRA 3's weather team. The forecast high for Sunday is 107 degrees in the Valley, but that's lower than...
KCRA.com
Spray parks, cooling centers, pool party happening this weekend as many Californians try to beat the heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to beat the heat wave hitting Northern California? Here are some places you can cool off this weekend in the Sacramento region. Spray parks throughout the city will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find one of 12 locations near you. The Pannell...
KCRA.com
Sacramento businesses modify schedules amid heat wave; others enjoy outdoor events
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the hot streak continues, Sacramento businesses are adjusting to better serve patrons and even modifying schedules to give their employees a break from the heat. Midtown's Biergarten posted signs about Monday's scheduling. "Sorry, we will be closed Monday till 5 pm. Our employees need a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento leaders speak out after antisemitic incidents at Sac State, UC Davis, American River College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city and community leaders on Friday spoke out after images of the Nazi swastika hate symbol were found inside a classroom at Sacramento State University and near the campus. The displays were the latest of several recent antisemitic incidents at colleges across the region. Mayor...
KCRA.com
Kids Can Food Drive 2022: Everything you need to know
Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital of America, and the Central Valley produces about 25% of the nation’s food, yet our neighbors experience hunger at a higher rate than the state and national averages. Due to the pandemic, rising costs of living and other factors, hunger in our area continues to rise dramatically, with some food banks now serving over 40% more people each month than they were in 2019.
KCRA.com
What is a heat dome?
Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
KCRA.com
NorCal heat wave creates uncommon site for grape harvesting
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The continued threat of triple-digit heat led to an earlier than usual start for some grape harvest workers in San Joaquin County on Friday. "We're picking at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. We're getting started really early," Ryan Sherman of Fields Family Wines said. The...
