13abc.com
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
Fox 19
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Man killed following shooting in Mount Lookout, police make arrest
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. An arrest was made shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fox 19
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
PD: Human remains found in wooded area in Elsmere
Investigators removed the unidentified remains who's gender cannot be determined due to positioning of the body and decomposition, police said.
Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
WLWT 5
Police search for suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are sharing new details on the suspected vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park over the weekend. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, they responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that three pedestrians...
Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop
MIDDLETOWN — A man is in police custody after he was accused of robbing a tobacco and vape shop at gunpoint in Middletown Thursday, according to investigators. The robbery happened Thursday at the RP Smoke and Vape Shop on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Police were called after a man displayed a gun, demanded cash, then ran from the store, a Middletown police spokesperson said in a media release issued Friday.
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
WLWT 5
Police: Three arrested after officials seize firearms, $750,000 worth of fentanyl in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — On Friday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced that multiple arrests were made along with the seizure of firearms and a large amount of fentanyl. After a joint investigation with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the...
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
WLWT 5
Woman charged with murder after killing man, injuring another in road rage case
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman appeared in court again on charges stemming from a deadly incident in a grocery store parking lot. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stood in front of the judge Friday, now charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment. Chapman is accused of intentionally hitting the father...
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight into a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
