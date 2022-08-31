ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
LOCKLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Glendale
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop

MIDDLETOWN — A man is in police custody after he was accused of robbing a tobacco and vape shop at gunpoint in Middletown Thursday, according to investigators. The robbery happened Thursday at the RP Smoke and Vape Shop on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Police were called after a man displayed a gun, demanded cash, then ran from the store, a Middletown police spokesperson said in a media release issued Friday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy