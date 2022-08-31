ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

psychologytoday.com

The Right Time to Get a Divorce

Among the strong signals that it is time to leave a relationship: Your partner’s habits put you and your children at risk. Another: Your partner cannot stop cheating on you. If your partner cannot stop lying to you about important matters, divorce may be the best course.. There are...
psychologytoday.com

How to Enjoy Small Talk and Deepen Your Conversations

Disliking chitchat or having your conversations peter out quickly may indicate you are uncomfortable driving an exchange deeper. If this is you, it's not your fault. Perhaps you didn't get to experience enough meaningful talk in your childhood home. You can learn this technique and, with practice, deepen your interactions...
psychologytoday.com

What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships

People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty

Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
Upworthy

Why this grandmother's advice went viral and is so very needed right now

This article originally appeared on 02.07.22 There’s no shortage of advice for getting through difficult times. Unfortunately, most of that advice is either painfully unrealistic or reeks of toxic positivity. Solid advice that is both helpful and comforting is hard to come by, which is why this advice is going viral for all the right reasons. The advice comes from Elena Mikhalkova —or rather her Mikhalkova’s grandmother—and it goes like this:
Psych Centra

What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You

You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
Jennifer Bonn

Advice I've heard

We all have opinions about how things should be done, and what is the best path to take in many situations. People often want to offer advice on what they think will help you, so what are the best and worse pieces of advice you have heard? I will share a few that I have heard, and I hope you can relate.
Medical News Today

What is magical thinking? What to know

Magical thinking is when a person believes that specific words, thoughts, emotions, or rituals can influence the external world. For example, they might worry that if they do not wish someone well, then something bad will happen to the person. Many people engage in magical thinking. For example, superstitions encourage...
pethelpful.com

Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero

When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
Jason's World

Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend

A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.
MindBodyGreen

Pulled The Queen Of Swords In A Tarot Reading? Here's What To Know

Whether you're looking for insights into your past, present, or future, tarot readings can offer answers—but it certainly helps to know what the cards mean. If you pulled the Queen of Swords in a reading, here's how to interpret what it could be telling you about love, career, and more.
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Rules of Talk

There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
