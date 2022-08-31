Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
Man dies after suffering from multiple stab wounds
A 55-year-old Hispanic man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police officers found him with stab wounds to his head, neck, and torso Saturday, the L.A. County Sheriffs Department said in a press release. The man was found in Baldwin Park on 14000 Ramona Blvd. The L.A. County Sheriffs Department’s Homicide Bureau is […]
El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
NBC Los Angeles
Two People Are Injured After a Shooting at a Quinceañera Takes Place in Lancaster
Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a quinceañera early Sunday morning. Just after midnight police responded to a call on Avenue K in Lancaster. The incident began with an argument between two people at the party. One person then left and came back with a handgun and began shooting.
Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run
A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff's homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
NBC Los Angeles
Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
crimevoice.com
Santa Ana gang Member Arrested for Murder of 20-year-old Man
A convicted felon and gang member was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in Santa Ana. The suspect, a 24-year-old Edgar Martinez, was identified with the use of surveillance video that captured the incident. The shooting took place shortly before...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
NBC Los Angeles
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy Surviving Accident
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m.,...
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
