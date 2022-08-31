Medical examiner: Dolphins’ Jason Jenkins died of blood clot. And celebration of life details

Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died of a blood clot, according to the Miami-Dade medical examiner department. A team spokesperson also confirmed the cause of death.

The Dolphins on Wednesday also announced a Celebration of Life ceremony for Jenkins will be held on Monday, Sept. 5, at Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m.

Jenkins’ death was determined to be of natural causes, according to the medical examiner, a bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli due to phlebothrombosis, otherwise known as the formation of a blood clot. Jenkins had a history of thrombosis.

According to the CDC, researchers estimate that for every 1,000 Americans, one or two will develop a blood clot each year. Researchers at the CDC and the University of Oklahoma Health Services Center conducted a study from 2012 to 2014, identifying 3,815 venous thromboembolism — blood clots — events 3,422 unique patients. The study found that out of every 1,000 people in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, there were 2.26 new cases of blood clots and 3.02 new cases among adults. The rate of new cases was highest among Non-Hispanic Blacks (3.25), followed by Non-Hispanic Whites (2.71), Native Americans (1.25), Hispanics (0.67), and Asians/Pacific Islanders (0.63).

The Dolphins on Saturday announced the death of Jenkins , 47.

The Celebration of Life ceremony is open to the public. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at https://www.miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins/. Parking and arrival instructions will be emailed to attendees on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the Jenkins family is asking to consider making a donation through the Miami Dolphins Foundation to two new funds: the Jenkins Children’s Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund. The Jenkins Children’s Fund will be committed to supporting his three children and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will go toward “helping people through the various organizations Jason loved and served.” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has contributed $1 million to each fund.

Jenkins spent the past 14 years with the Dolphins, rising to the position of the team’s senior vice president of communications and community affairs. He was a fixture in the South Florida community, spearheading many of the Dolphins’ charitable foundation and youth programs. He also served as a board member for United Way Miami, YWCA South Florida, the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, the Urban League of Broward County and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

A native of Houston, Jenkins graduated from Texas Tech University in 1997, and previously worked in the Texas Tech Red Raiders’, Lehigh Mountain Hawks’ and Texas Southern Tigers’ athletic departments before coming to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2002.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away,” CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken and grieving at the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and a champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”