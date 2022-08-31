4A defensive player of the year candidates: favorite, contenders, dark horses

By René Ferrán

The 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Who will be among the top candidates for Class 4A defensive player of the year?

Trey Dieringer (Scappoose) photo by Taylor Balkom

Favorite

LB Mitchell George, Marshfield, senior

Why not another Marshfield linebacker winning the award after Ezra Waterman took it in 2021? George wouldn’t be denied a starting spot last season and made 106 tackles (23½ for loss), second behind Waterman for the state champions. ( Marshfield team preview )

Contenders

LB Trevor Anderson, Mazama, senior

Anderson might be the best two-way player in 4A, and he’ll contend for player of the year honors on both sides of the ball after making the all-state honorable mention list on defense last season (73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks). ( Mazama team preview )

DB Trey Dieringer, Scappoose, senior

Dieringer leads a Scappoose secondary that graduated all-state second-teamer Luke McNabb. He’s a three-year starter who had 70 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. ( Scappoose team preview )

DE Ethan Finnigan, Gladstone, senior

Finnigan was a menace coming off the edge for the Gladiators last season, earning all-state honorable mention with 51 tackles (12 for loss) and 7½ sacks. ( Gladstone team preview )

DT Dominic Nacoste, Estacada, senior

He might be an even better offensive lineman, but O-linemen don’t typically win player of the year awards. Defensive linemen do, however, and Nacoste plugs interior gaps for a stellar Rangers defense (24 tackles, seven tackles for loss last season). ( Estacada team preview )

Dark horses

LB Andrew Demianew, Pendleton, senior

Demianew was a standout on the offensive line for the Buckaroos last fall, and this season, he’ll also tackle the challenge of replacing 5A defensive player of the year Kyle Liscom. His success will help determine if Pendleton can challenge for a 4A title. ( Pendleton team preview )

DB Tyler Moncrief, Tillamook, senior

The Cheesemakers look to end a quarter-center Cowapa title drought, and they’ll count on Moncrief — a state co-leader in interceptions with five to go with 29 tackles last season — to lead them. ( Tillamook team preview )

DB Kaden Nelson, La Grande, senior

Another ball hawk in the secondary, Nelson led the Tigers in interceptions while earning first-team all-Greater Oregon honors as a junior. ( La Grande team preview )

DL Owen Northcutt, Henley, senior

The Hornets allowed just 10.9 points per game last season. For them to post similar numbers this fall, they’ll need Northcutt (45 tackles, 4½ for loss) to step up and have a big season. ( Henley team preview )

LB Waylon Riedel, Estacada, senior

Riedel was a stabilizing force in the middle of the Rangers defense last season, receiving all-state honorable mention with 69 tackles (9½ for loss), 3½ sacks and two interceptions. ( Estacada team preview )

