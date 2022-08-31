Bellingham coffee roaster teams with famous band to celebrate new album, national tour

Bellingham-formed Death Cab for Cutie has announced a collaboration with Bellingham-based Camber Coffee to create a custom roast to celebrate its new album.

The Asphalt Meadows Ethiopia Niguesse Nare Whole Bean Coffee was roasted on Aug. 16 and is available online in the Death Cab for Cutie band store now for $25.

The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band started in Bellingham, bass player Nick Harmer told The Bellingham Herald in an earlier story. “For (singer and guitarist Ben Gibbard) and me, we became friends in Bellingham, and we went to school at Western Washington University. We lived together there before we were even a band. It’s a really significant place for Ben and I.”

“The band had been discussing the idea of a coffee partnership with their long-time collaborator and photographer Ryan Russell, who is a member of the Camber team, which lead to this special roast to celebrate their new album Asphalt Meadows,” the shop’s website says.

Death Cab for Cutie’s new album, “Asphalt Meadows” comes out on Sept. 16 and is available for preorder in the band’s online shop.

Death Cab for Cutie will also be coming to Washington state during their “Asphalt Meadows” tour on Oct. 26 and 27 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. Tickets are currently on sale online.

