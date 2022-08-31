ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Aggies QB, Kellen Mond, claimed by Browns after Vikings release

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

Former Texas A&M quarterback, and former 66th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kellen Mond, was waived earlier today by the Minnesota Vikings. This move comes after a bit of an up-and-down 2022 preseason for Mond (57% completion percentage, 2 TD and 2 INT over three games), as well as the new coaching staff, under first year head coach, Kevin O’Connell, leaning towards the likes of recently acquired quarterback, Nick Mullens.

During his four years in College Station, Mond started 46 games, passed for nearly 9,700 yards (a school record), threw 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, and had a 59% completion percentage. Mond also rushed for 1,609 yards and totaled 22 rushing touchdowns.

However, on Tuesday morning, teams had the opportunity to make claims for players placed on waivers, and Mond was claimed by the Cleveland Browns . Where he will join fellow Aggie Myles Garrett, and likely serve as Jacoby Brissett’s backup.

