Livingston County Commission Agendas
A meeting with a representative from Sam Graves Office is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners in the first week of September. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday, at 10:00 am, the commissioners attend the E-911 meeting...
Chillicothe Board of Public Works
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets Tuesday morning, the meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU Meeting Room. The agenda includes financials, the reports from the department heads, and the General Manager – Matt Hopper. A Closed executive session is planned for legal, real estate, and personnel...
MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork for the week of September 6th to the 9th includes roadside repairs, pothole patching and continued resurfacing work. In the local counties, the projects include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through mid-September. Route 13...
Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting
The Farmers Electric Cooperative annual meeting is Tuesday, September 20th. Megan Meyers from FEC says this will once again be a drive-in-style meeting. There is one election scheduled for this year’s meeting. That is for District 6 – Linn County. The only candidate listed is Larry Muck. Meyers says you can stay for the business meeting if you like.
Skin Cancer Screening Offered
A FREE Skin Cancer Screening is hosted by the Livingston County Health Center on September 14th. The screening will be conducted by Chillicothe native Dr. Megan Lent from 9:00 am to Noon and 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Appointments are required. Call 660-646-5506 with any questions or for an appointment.
Troopers Arrest MN Man In Livingston County
A Minnesota man was arrested in Livingston County Thursday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Wesley D Swyers of Amboy, MN for alleged DWI and Driving While Revoked. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Chillicothe Man Killed In Head-On Collision
A head-on collision a mile west of Utica took the life of a Chillicothe man Thursday night. Sixty-four-year-old Michael B. Wiggins of Chillicothe was pronounced dead at 11:05 pm, at the scene of the accident a mile west of Utica on US 36. The crash occurred at about 10:20 pm when Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes and he collided with a westbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Chad A Shelly of Texas. Shelly was not injured in the crash.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One-hundred-thirty-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include:. 8:34 am, Officers in the 100 block of Herriford Street on a follow-up investigation. A check of a home revealed a person wanted on several warrants including Probation/Parole and for investigation of a previously reported Domestic Assault at the address. The person was held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
Great Pershing Balloon Derby
The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
Two With Serious Injuries When Ejected During Crash
A Single vehicle rollover accident left a driver and passenger with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash occurred in Caldwell County at about 4:40 pm on US 36, just east of Cameron. State Troopers report 40-year-old Libby K Robinson of Kingston and her passenger, 22-year-old Victoria M Barrett of Hamilton were taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Robinson was eastbound on US 36, when she swerved to miss a slower vehicle, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, and struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Robbinson and Barrett. They were not wearing safety belts.
Lady Hornets Volleyball Beats Trenton In Four Sets To Open Season
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Volleyball team took down Trenton in four sets on Thursday night. CHS dropped the first set 19-25, but bounced back to win the next three sets 25-11, 25-14, and 25-21. Ava Leamer led the team with eight kills and Kayanna Cranmer had six blocks. Both Jessi...
Hornets Soccer Falls To Marshall For First Loss Of The Season
The Chillicothe Hornets soccer team dropped their first game of the season to Marshall on Thursday night by a score of 7-0. Head Coach Tim Cunningham spoke after the game about his team’s first loss. “Tonight was a very difficult challenge for our guys. Marshall is a quality team,...
