okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule
Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
The Seminole Producer hosts a silent auction to help with tornado relief
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — The Seminole Producer is holding a silent auction to help with tornado relief from the May storm. Some of the big items are a football signed by Heisman Trophy winners and a cowboy hat signed by Toby Keith. An EF 2 tornado came through Seminole...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'
A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry -- that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming, well known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the...
Oklahoma airline passengers excited about new travel dashboard
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airline passengers had access to a new resource. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) created what's called a travel dashboard. Right on your smartphone, you can now see a list of airlines that offer accommodations...
OKC Police find missing 88-year-old man safe
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
Man shot, awaiting charges after breaking in to OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a burglary on Tuesday morning. Police say a man and woman were inside their apartment on Cherry Hill Ln. in Oklahoma City when they heard someone trying to remove the AC unit from their window. When the pair went to look, they saw a black male coming in through their apartment through the window.
How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
OKCPD arrests two individuals after reports of alleged drunk, armed driver in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people are in custody after what police believe was a DUI incident. On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called about a possible DUI incident where a small white car was stalled in the intersection of NW 39th and Portland. When OKCPD arrived on...
Workers at Apple store in Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
Employees at the Apple store in Penn Square Mall have voted to begin the process to unionize, making it the first Apple store to do so in the state of Oklahoma. The majority of workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store filed for a union election Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.
Stillwater Police: Man arrested after purposely setting apartment fire
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Monday after purposely setting fire to his bedroom in Stillwater. The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) and Stillwater Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 2100 block of N. Monroe of Monday evening around 7:15 p.m. in response to an apartment fire.
OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?
NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
