ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Exhibition games start Feb 24 as MLB hopes for normal spring

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s exhibition season will begin Feb. 24 in Arizona when San Diego hosts Seattle in Peoria and Kansas City takes on Texas in Surprise, the start of what could be the first normal spring training since 2019.

All 30 teams are scheduled to play Feb. 25 as games start in Florida, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

Spring training was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Workouts were restricted the following year due to coronavirus protocols, and stadium capacity was limited to 1,000 to 3,630 per game.

Spring training workouts in 2022 were to have started on Feb. 16 but were delayed until March 11 by a 99-day lockout. The start of spring training games was pushed back from Feb. 25 to March 17 and teams were limited to a schedule of 17-18 exhibition games. Opening day was rescheduled from March 31 to April 7.

Next year’s voluntary reporting date is Feb. 15 for pitchers, catchers and injured players and Feb. 20 for other players, but pitchers and catchers preparing for the World Baseball Classic have a mandatory reporting date of Feb. 13, with position players arriving three days later. The mandatory reporting date for everyone else is Feb. 25.

Exhibition games involving World Baseball Classic teams will be played on March 8 and 9, and spring training games at regular-season ballparks are scheduled from March 26- 28.

Opening day is scheduled for March 30.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain. There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming in the ninth inning. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23. Seattle’s Adam Frazier was batting with runners on first and second when the umpires called for the tarp at 3:35 p.m. The game began in a steady rain, which became a downpour while Frazier was batting. Seattle led 2-1 at the time of the delay.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

McNamara unhappy after No. 8 Michigan beats Colorado St 51-7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 Saturday. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap. McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and going 4 of 4 for 30 yards through the air. With McNamara under center, the Wolverines stalled at the Rams 13, 8 and 16 and settled for field goals in the first half that ended with them ahead 23-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#Spring Training#Major League Baseball
The Associated Press

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Yankees look to keep home win streak alive, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (68-64, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (80-54, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Twins +146; over/under is 8...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Rangers look to end slide in matchup with the Astros

Texas Rangers (58-75, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (86-48, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (10-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -165, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Associated Press

Hollingshead, Arango lead LAFC past Real Salt Lake 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night. LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union. The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October. Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Dallas and RSL hosts D.C. United.
MLS
The Associated Press

Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes. Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended. “What a long day,” he said. “You sit here for about a four-hour delay. You don’t know what’s going to happen, how guys are going to respond. Give the Guardians a ton of credit. Obviously, they’re fighting for a playoff spot as well.” With one out, Crawford broke a 3-for-24 skid by bouncing a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Phillies trying to hold on, end lengthy postseason drought

Nothing has come easy this year for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are trying to reach the postseason for the first time in over a decade. They started poorly, going 22-29 before manager Joe Girardi was fired. New skipper Rob Thompson won his first eight games, but not long after that, Bryce Harper went down with a broken thumb. While he was out, the Phillies played well enough that they were in the National League’s second wild-card spot when he returned late last month, but now they’ve dropped six of seven. Philadelphia hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011, the second-longest drought in the majors. The Phillies are overshadowed somewhat by Seattle, which is in good shape to make the postseason for the first time since 2001, but a playoff appearance would also be a key step for Philadelphia, now in its fourth season since signing Harper. After losing 5-3 to San Francisco on Sunday on a ninth-inning homer by Wilmer Flores, the Phillies are 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild card. They were swept three straight by the Giants after dropping two of three at Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

Florida State blocks PAT, holds off Kelly's LSU, 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A play as unlikely as a blocked extra point with no time remaining made Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ highlight-filled performance stand up — and spared Seminoles coach Mike Norvell from having to endure an ignominious collapse. Shyheim Brown’s deflection of Damian Ramos’ kick sent the ball into the crossbar and gave Florida State a 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday night that spoiled Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach. “Obviously, there at the end, you know, we had some things that happened that we just can’t have,” said Norvell, who has Florida State off to its first 2-0 start since 2016. “But the one thing that happened on the last play is what we absolutely need.” LSU’s improbable comeback bid came despite a slew of mistakes, including a muffed punt with 2:15 left.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy