Shawnee, OK

okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule

Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Man shot, awaiting charges after breaking in to OKC apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a burglary on Tuesday morning. Police say a man and woman were inside their apartment on Cherry Hill Ln. in Oklahoma City when they heard someone trying to remove the AC unit from their window. When the pair went to look, they saw a black male coming in through their apartment through the window.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma airline passengers excited about new travel dashboard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, airline passengers had access to a new resource. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) created what's called a travel dashboard. Right on your smartphone, you can now see a list of airlines that offer accommodations...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?

NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police: Man arrested after purposely setting apartment fire

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Monday after purposely setting fire to his bedroom in Stillwater. The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) and Stillwater Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 2100 block of N. Monroe of Monday evening around 7:15 p.m. in response to an apartment fire.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Workers at Apple store in Penn Square Mall vote to unionize

Employees at the Apple store in Penn Square Mall have voted to begin the process to unionize, making it the first Apple store to do so in the state of Oklahoma. The majority of workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store filed for a union election Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
