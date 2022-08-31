ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voluntary recall issued for Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nJaE_0hcoLeJR00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is voluntarily recalling certain packages of Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers due to an undeclared tree nut allergen.

According to Publix , Toufayan Bakery issued the voluntary recall for the animal crackers with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 located on the back of the pouch. The expiration date of the crackers is Feb. 5, 2023.

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

The packages of crackers may contain coconut.

The product was distributed to Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Publix said the investigation indicated the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes.

Customers who purchased Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers are asked to return the product to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Toufayan Bakery at 1-813-754-5565.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Georgia Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publix Supermarkets#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Publix Toufayan Bakery#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Industry
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy