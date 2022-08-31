ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
WITN

Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus. ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Witn
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night. Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement. Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper. After the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
police1.com

Brothers could face death penalty after being charged with N.C. deputy's murder

Deputy Ned Byrd, who had responded to an earlier domestic incident, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his unmarked SUV last month — By Virginia Bridges. The Herald-Sun WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Aman charged with killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will continue to be held without bail at the Wake County jail after a first court appearance Thursday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy