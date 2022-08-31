Read full article on original website
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
WITN
Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus. ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.
WITN
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
WITN
One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
WITN
71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
WITN
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night. Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement. Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper. After the...
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
WITN
POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
cbs17
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
cbs17
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
police1.com
Brothers could face death penalty after being charged with N.C. deputy's murder
Deputy Ned Byrd, who had responded to an earlier domestic incident, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his unmarked SUV last month — By Virginia Bridges. The Herald-Sun WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Aman charged with killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will continue to be held without bail at the Wake County jail after a first court appearance Thursday.
'You ruined so many lives.' Man sentenced to six years for hitting, killing 4-year-old Holly Springs boy
Holly Springs, N.C. — The parents of a 4-year-old Holly Springs boy killed in a hit-and-run spoke directly to the man behind the wheel in a Wake County courtroom on Friday morning. Owen Schroeder and other children were playing in their Holly Springs neighborhood in Carolina Towne Lane in...
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WRAL
'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child. The parents of a 4-year-old young Holly Springs boy...
