Cars

Meguiar’s vs. Chemical Guys: Car Wash Soaps Go Head to Head

By Lisa Conant
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkxfo_0hcoLUR300 Lisa Conant

I’ve tried practically every car wash under the sun. Still, I’ve never pitted two against each other to see if there’s a noticeable difference in washing quality or cleaning power. My plan, however, was to do just that with two titans of the industry: Chemical Guys and Meguiar’s.

Most car wash soaps basically seem to be the same. They foam up and effectively wash away dust, dirt, debris, tar, and that caked-on junk you pick up from everyday driving. Both of these companies make big claims on how they’re better than the rest, so I compared the two. I enlisted the help of my neighbor, Evan, who is a die-hard Meguiar’s Gold Class user. It’s been his go-to car wash shampoo for years. We were both excited about Chemical Guys Mr. Pink , as the company has a similar reputation and following as Meguiar’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JceVB_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vECOH_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant

Which Delivers a Better Clean?

For this head-to-head comparison, we washed half of the car using Meguiar’s Gold Class Shampoo and Conditioner and the other half of the car with Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo . The most obvious difference is that the Meguiar’s Gold Class is a better bang for your buck. Both are comparably priced, but you get far more Gold Class than you do Mr. Pink. The Meguiar’s car wash comes in a 64-ounce bottle, while the Chemical Guys bottle is only 16 ounces. That’s four times the product for around the same cost— $11.49 for Meguiars compared to Mr. Pink for $6.77 .

We used the same soap-to-water ratio for both but noticed that the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink foamed up substantially more than Meguiar’s Gold Class. The Mr. Pink foam also lasted longer and seemed to adhere to the vehicle better with less runoff than the Meguiar’s shampoo. Chemical Guys also went on easier and felt slipperier than Meguiar’s. That translated into the wash mitt gliding more smoothly over the car’s surface, as if it was lifting the dirt and debris with little to no scrubbing. If so, that’s great for the paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoEdB_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrwoH_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8rkh_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant

On the flip side, Meguiar’s Gold Class washed off more easily than Mr. Pink and required less water to rinse off the vehicle. That saves you and the environment some water, which can be a big factor, depending on which part of the country you live in.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two products was the scent. Meguiar’s Gold Class smells just like any regular car soap, but the Mr. Pink had a pleasing strawberry bubble gum smell that made washing the vehicle a veritable stomach-rumbling experience. It’s such a great scent!

Both car wash products did a thorough and diligent job cleaning Evan’s vehicle. While Mr. Pink went on a little easier and foamed up more, both products managed to quickly and effectively remove dirt, dust, dried bird droppings , and whatever other detritus was detracting from the usual showroom-quality clean.

Likewise, both products maintained a strong sudsy foam in the bucket throughout the washing procedure. And both soaps rinsed away easily and cleanly, leaving behind no residue and a high-quality shine. At the end of it all, there was no noticeable difference between the two sides. Both appeared pristine and shiny.

The car soap also worked great on the rims and tires, giving an overall excellent level of cleanliness. Neither left a sticky residue behind, which can occur with cheaper car wash products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZ3Fi_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P43HC_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auhzB_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwDgs_0hcoLUR300
Lisa Conant

The Verdict

Chemical Guys made a convert out of my loyal Meguiar’s Gold Class friend, but just by a hair. After using the two products side by side, we agreed that the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Shampoo felt like a slightly superior product. It foamed better, was easily applied, and removed dirt and debris well. We also love the smell. That might seem a little ridiculous, but it can enhance the enjoyment of washing your car?

In the end, the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink car wash squeaked out a small victory over Meguiar’s Gold Class Shampoo. That’s not to say Meguiar’s Gold Class isn’t good. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, it takes the crown. Double the amount of washing for close to the same price is a perfect reason to choose a longtime industry favorite.

Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Ars Technica

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?

Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
The Independent

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1988 Honda Accord Sets All-Time-High Junkyard Treasure Odometer Record

I've been searching car graveyards for interesting stories of automotive history for 15 years now, documenting 2,296 discarded vehicles along the way, and all that time I've kept my eyes open for impressively high odometer readings. For several years now, Mercedes-Benz has owned the top three spots on my personal Junkyard Odometer Championship standings, with Honda sitting at #4 with a 513,519-mile 1988 Accord. As of this week, however, this discovery in a Denver-area self-service yard has vaulted Honda to the top of the final-odometer-reading pyramid.
DENVER, CO
The Drive

The Drive

