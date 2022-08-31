Read full article on original website
Wisconsin will receive at least $14.4 million as part of a larger settlement with Juul
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin will receive at least $14.4 million as part of a larger agreement between 33 states and Juul Labs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Wisconsin will receive at least $14.4 million as part of a larger agreement between 33 states and Juul Labs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of...
'Costliest of all the climate hazards:' Report shows flooding more likely in Kentucky over next 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a flood watch lingered in part of the Commonwealth on Monday, a nonprofit organization’s report showed Kentucky will see more chances of flooding in the coming years. In Kentucky’s next three decades, the state has more than a 26% chance of being severely affected...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Photographer buys billboards to illustrate darker side of California
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From images of homeless encampments to wildfires and drought, photographer Thomas Broening says some of his best photos are beautiful and kind of terrifying at the same time. “This gas pump is meant to fuel boats, but the water is so low, historically low, as...
Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
Republican gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl, Chris Doughty ready for primary Tuesday
Rain didn’t stop Republican Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty from getting their message to voters. Both spent part of Monday marching in the Marlborough Labor Day parade ahead of Tuesday's primary. "We feel good," Diehl said. "We've got a ton of volunteers here obviously and my...
