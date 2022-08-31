ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
spectrumnews1.com

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
OTERO COUNTY, NM

