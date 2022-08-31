Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
GAME NOTES: No. 18 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0
“Certainly proud of the effort the guys put in all week. And then any time we get to play this game to get a chance to win, it involves a lot of contributions. And we had that. And as a coach, you always appreciate that. And it was certainly a game where there are so many things that we look at that are positive and we can build off of. And then, you know, automatically there are things that you know during the game and I’m sure there will be when we take a look at the film areas where we’ve got to clean up. You know, it’s one of those games.”
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned from week one
Beating Illinois State isn’t much of a surprise for Wisconsin, but shutting them out entirely? It’s not a surprise either but it is a positive sign to kick things off and a good omen of what can potentially come from this season for the Badgers. So what did we learn from this week one blowout? Well, that’s precisely what we aim to review in this article.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
FULL RECAP: Wisconsin overcomes early issues, shuts out Illinois State, 38-0
MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, 0-0 conference) overcame early issues, to shut out the Illinois State Red Birds (0-1, 0-0 conference), 38-0. Wisconsin’s only offensive drive in the first quarter of the game was a three-and-out, that ended on a dropped pass and the Wisconsin defense was uncharacteristic, allowing Illinois State to convert back-to-back third downs, just after giving up automatic first downs on back-to-back third downs, due to penalties, to open up the Red Birds’ second drive of the game.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
QUICK RECAP: No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State, 38-0
MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, 0-0 conference) opened the 2022 season, 38-0 over the Illinois State Red Birds (0-1, 0-0 conference). Wisconsin’s first two scores of the game set school records, first with John Torchio returning an interception, 100 yards for a score, ending a 15-play, 71-yard, Illinois State drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Roundtable: Wisconsin Football Season Preview
Alright, last season is behind us. We enter a new dawn. How are we feeling about this 2022 Wisconsin Badger team?. Tyler: I feel cautiously optimistic about this Badger team. I think we all think back to the low points of last year's group, which is fair, but that team had some good moments too. I think they cleaned things up and got better I think, so I expect this team to still be a contender and winner of the Big Ten West.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Matchup to Watch against Illinois State
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2022 collegiate season by facing the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium, who went 4-7 just a season ago. With many intriguing storylines heading into the season opener, let’s examine the top matchup to watch for Saturday’s evening game. Illinois State's...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Badgers Football vs. Illinois State Betting Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers open their season Saturday night against the Illinois State Redbirds. Illinois State will be the first FCS opponent to travel to Madison since Western Illinois did back in 2014. Wisconsin, in recent years, has generally scheduled FBS teams but will be dipping down a division to start 2022.
Comments / 0