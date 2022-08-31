ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Kansas woman indicted on child porn charges

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

AMERICUS, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Wichita has indicted a Lyon County woman for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Brandi Snyder, 34, of Americus, persuaded and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the “purpose of persuading a visual depiction,” according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. The U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case.

Americus is located in Lyon County, 10 miles northwest of Emporia.

