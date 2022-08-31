ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort McAllister to host the Greet Ogeechee water fight

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive water gun fight is set to happen at Fort McAllister this holiday weekend. The state park in Richmond Hill will host The Great Ogeechee water fight on Sunday. Park officials encourage you to bring your entire “H2O arsenal” for the event.
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might continue to feel like summer for a few more weeks in the Coastal Empire, but this weekend is the symbolic end of the season for a lot of people. And Plant Riverside District wants to send it out with a bang. The riverfront complex...
Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
Fireworks show added to Labor Day beach bash on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a two-day Beach Bash. The special edition to this year’s celebration is a fireworks show! They haven’t done fireworks to round out the Labor Day weekend in two years because of COVID, but it’s back and organizers say they’re so excited to have people from all over here come here to celebrate.
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
Rescue Me Friday: Taco Bella

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulldogs return to the field Saturday, so why not have one on the couch next to you while you watch the game. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She has brought Taco Bella in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
Kidney Stone Awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over half a million people go to the emergency room every year for kidney stone problems. Many of those happen during the summer. Just one more reason to look forward to fall. Dr. Joseph Lapinsky from SouthCoast Health joined WTOC on Morning Break for some tips...
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
Memorial Health prepared for potentially busy Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Hospital is getting ready for a busy weekend ahead of Labor Day. They’re concerned the emergency room will be packed with people who are not in their best condition after having too much to drink. As some people are preparing for the holiday weekend,...
Ribbon cutting held for the opening of new Parker’s House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Parker’s House, Home for Women, which sits where the former J.C. Lewis Healthcare building was on Fahm Street. Parker’s House is the only facility solely focused on providing comprehensive services and emergency shelter for unaccompanied women from...
2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
