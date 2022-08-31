Read full article on original website
Fort McAllister to host the Greet Ogeechee water fight
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive water gun fight is set to happen at Fort McAllister this holiday weekend. The state park in Richmond Hill will host The Great Ogeechee water fight on Sunday. Park officials encourage you to bring your entire “H2O arsenal” for the event.
Farewell to Summer: Labor Day celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might continue to feel like summer for a few more weeks in the Coastal Empire, but this weekend is the symbolic end of the season for a lot of people. And Plant Riverside District wants to send it out with a bang. The riverfront complex...
Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
Grainger companies car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance. The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the...
Fireworks show added to Labor Day beach bash on Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a two-day Beach Bash. The special edition to this year’s celebration is a fireworks show! They haven’t done fireworks to round out the Labor Day weekend in two years because of COVID, but it’s back and organizers say they’re so excited to have people from all over here come here to celebrate.
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
Rescue Me Friday: Taco Bella
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulldogs return to the field Saturday, so why not have one on the couch next to you while you watch the game. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She has brought Taco Bella in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
Tybee ocean rescue ready for last holiday weekend of the summer
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend is what many out on Tybee Island consider the last hoorah of the summer. That means the city and beach rescue are ready to tackle it just like they do for every holiday weekend. As always, beach rescue will be looking out...
Kidney Stone Awareness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over half a million people go to the emergency room every year for kidney stone problems. Many of those happen during the summer. Just one more reason to look forward to fall. Dr. Joseph Lapinsky from SouthCoast Health joined WTOC on Morning Break for some tips...
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
Memorial Health prepared for potentially busy Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Hospital is getting ready for a busy weekend ahead of Labor Day. They’re concerned the emergency room will be packed with people who are not in their best condition after having too much to drink. As some people are preparing for the holiday weekend,...
Ribbon cutting held for the opening of new Parker’s House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Parker’s House, Home for Women, which sits where the former J.C. Lewis Healthcare building was on Fahm Street. Parker’s House is the only facility solely focused on providing comprehensive services and emergency shelter for unaccompanied women from...
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28
On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
Statesboro Books-A-Million customers purchase more than 450 books for Altrusa
In one of the store’s annual charity book drives, customers at Statesboro’s Books-A-Million were recently given the opportunity to purchase a book to donate for the Altrusa Club of Statesboro’s Backpack Buddies literacy program. Together, over the course of the drive, customers donated more than 450 books, with a value of over $4,000.
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big travel weekend ahead of Labor Day. Ten of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Savannah-Hilton Head Airport. “Planes are packed, for sure. Every flight’s been booked pretty much the whole way,” said Qalil Ismail. It’s the last big...
