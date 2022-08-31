Read full article on original website
Related
'Devil in Ohio' Turns Its Setting Into Another Character — Where Was It Filmed?
Between true crime docuseries and dramatic fiction thrillers, the best series often fall somewhere in between, in the murky waters of “semi-based on a true story,” like Devil in Ohio. The new Netflix series, which is based on a book (which is semi-based on a true story) by Daria Polatin, is set in its title state, Ohio. But its filming location is somewhere entirely different.
yankodesign.com
This 3-wheeled BMW R100 custom build takes inspiration from pre-war racecars
Designed by Cumpert Contraptions, this custom BMW build is just that – an oddball contraption that captivates the eye with its retropunk demeanor. Resting on three wheels instead of the usual two, this quirky beauty once used to be a 1992-model BMW R100R Mystic, which Tim Cumpert got his hands on for his mad-scientist project. He sawed the front off, replacing it with a chassis taken from an ATV, and built out his vision using that as his framework. “The three-wheeler was inspired by pre-war racing cars, which I am a big fan of,” he told Bike EXIF. “When I started this project back in 2012, Morgan had just released their new 3 Wheeler. But the main drive for this project, was that I wanted to try my hand at sheet aluminum fabrication.”
First Look: Acura’s Precision EV Concept Is a Sporty Crossover With an F1-Inspired Dash
From the Honda division that resurrected the NSX and Integra nameplates, Acura is hoping to pique the interest of new buyers with the Precision EV Concept, a large crossover that previews the company’s electric future. Unveiled at this year’s Monterey Car Week and shown again even more recently to invited guests in New York City, the Precision EV features sleek surfacing and a reimagining of the brand’s signature design cues. “This is the first look at our design direction to an electrified future,” says Dave Marek, Acura’s executive creative director. “Moving as a performance brand in the era of electrification, how...
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
Why Do Car Steering Wheels Feel Sticky?
You climb into your car, adjust your AC, drop your wallet into that aggravating space between the seat and the center console, curse, retrieve your wallet, and then get ready to drive off. But you notice the steering wheel feels kind of tacky—like flypaper. You don’t remember spilling any soda on it. So why does it seem sticky?
yankodesign.com
The Bandit9 is a sleek speed demon of a racecar with an aerodynamic design and the engine of a Tesla
The company famed for making some of the most organic, fluid-inspired motorcycles is now experimenting with the adrenaline rush of four-wheeled racing. Bandit9 originally set out to build a car that captures the joy of riding a motorcycle, but the team found them slipping down the racecar rabbit hole. The Monaco is a result of their growing obsession with racecars and captures everything the ‘religion of racing’ epitomizes – speed, aerodynamism, power, control, and the thrill of feeling the resistance as you push against the pedal and try to maneuver a hunk of metal hurtling across the asphalt.
Mental_Floss
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0