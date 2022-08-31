Read full article on original website
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a “hell of a challenge” after suffering nasty KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a ‘hell of a challenge’ after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th. It was Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman (& fans) with a last-minute knockout to claim the world title.
MMAmania.com
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins
Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s knockout win over Tai Tuivasa: “It’s really hard to be impressed”
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou admits Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa was an “electric” fight, but says it’s really hard to be impressed. Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was cage-side to watch his most recent adversary Gane (11-1 MMA) take on streaking heavyweight contender Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) in today’s UFC Paris main event.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN
The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC should have no regrets over trading Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren
Chael Sonnen is explaining why the UFC should have no regrets over trading Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren. It was almost four years ago that the UFC made a cross-promotion trade, sending Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship in return for Ben Askren. In 2018 the agreement was reached between the UFC and Singapore’s ONE Championship which saw the first trade between the two MMA promotions.
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Junior dos Santos slams “dirty fighter” Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris fight against Tai Tuivasa
Junior dos Santos believes Ciryl Gane has some dirty tricks up his sleeve. Gane took center stage inside Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 3. He shared the Octagon with Tai Tuivasa. While Tuivasa showed heart, he ultimately crumbled after being on a receiving end of a barrage of heavy strikes from Gane in the third round. “Bam Bam” dropped to the mat from an uppercut and Gane sealed the deal with a couple of hammerfists.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Georges St-Pierre redesigns MMA’s Mount Rushmore with seven fighters – including Conor McGregor
PARIS – Georges St-Pierre bent the rules when listing his MMA Mount Rushmore. During a fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night 209 ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Paris, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre was asked which fighters he thinks had the biggest impact on the sport.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, PPV price, preview, expert pick
Sunday's heavyweight matchup between Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz is, in all likelihood, the last chance for either man to battle their way back into contention for a world title. It is that reality that adds more weight to a showdown between men most known for their roles as the B-side in fights with some of the best heavyweights of their era.
Boxing Insider
Devin Haney Offers To Fight Gervonta Davis In December, Slugs It Out With Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza (Online)
They may not be meeting in the ring anytime soon, but undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is trading blows with Gervonta Davis and his team online. It all started yesterday when Haney indicated that Davis, who is frequently accused of facing soft touches, will never fight anyone who can truly challenge him in the ring. The entire online affair switched lanes as Haney traded words with Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza, whose network broadcasts Davis fights. “Stephen,” Haney tweeted, “I have no problem taking Tanks Mickey Mouse belt in December…” For the record, Espinoza had previously tweeted that Haney and others would not be available to face Davis in December, when Davis is expected to return to the ring.
