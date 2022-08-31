ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Cult of Mac

Take a sneak peek at Apple Watch Pro with beautiful new concept images

A recent leak of CAD renders revealed the possible design for the rumored Apple Watch Pro, a high-end smartwatch reportedly designed for extreme athletes. An artist subsequently turned those basic renders into images that show what the wearable might look like in future Apple adverts. With Apple’s Far Out event...
Cult of Mac

M2 MacBook Pro proves irresistible after $200 discount

You can score Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro with a whopping $200 discount on Amazon right now. The entry-level variant is off by $150, while the 512GB storage configuration is $200 down from its MSRP. Since its launch, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked for the M2...
Cult of Mac

Treat your Mac Studio right with Compulocks’ mounts, locks and stands

This Mac Studio accessories post is presented by Compulocks. If you recently bought a fabulous new Mac Studio — which runs on the M1 Ultra, Apple’s fastest chip yet — then you want to treat your fancy desktop computer right, don’t you? Compulocks sells three Mac Studio accessories that can secure and mount your pristine machine to help you make the best use of its computing power.
Cult of Mac

HyperJuice wall charger pumps a whopping 140 watts into MacBook Pro

MacBooks can take a lot of juice, and the HyperJuice 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger can dish it out. The three-port wall charger offers up to 140 watts of power, as its name indicates. Hyper’s offering is much smaller than Apple’s own 140W charger, while including more ports.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 could use iPhone 13 Pro’s more powerful A15 Bionic chip

A new report again corroborates rumors of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models featuring an enhanced A15 Bionic chip from 2021. The upcoming iPhones could use the same configuration as the A15 Bionic inside last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. Apple typically uses the same A-series chip across its latest iPhones....
Cult of Mac

Alleged AirPods Pro 2 charging case CAD renders leak

Alleged CAD renders of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case appeared online Friday, revealing some changes potentially coming to Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds. They show an opening for a lanyard attachment as well as speaker holes that could make misplaced AirPods Pro easier to locate. Apple might announce the second-gen...
Cult of Mac

Set alarms and charge your Apple devices with this $50 6-in-1 dock

Mobile devices have become as commonplace as wallets and car keys, and we’ve come to count on them for everything from listening to music to gaming. While all this access at our fingertips is fantastic, it comes with the caveat: You have to keep your gadgets charged to enjoy them.
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch Pro renders reveal new physical button

Purported CAD renders of the Apple Watch Pro appeared online Monday, giving us a clear look at the rumored high-end wearable’s design. The renders show a new physical key on the left side of the watch. The rugged Apple Watch variant will be aimed at athletes and endurance sports.
Cult of Mac

Verizon could bundle Apple One with its most expensive plan

Verizon could soon become the first U.S. carrier to bundle an Apple One subscription for free with one of its plans. The network operator reportedly plans to announce the offer alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple One subscription pricing starts at $14.95 per month in the United States for a...
Cult of Mac

Everything we’re expecting from AirPods Pro 2

After three years, an upgraded version of AirPods Pro is finally expected at Apple’s September product event. But you don’t have to wait: Many details about Apple’s next wireless earbuds leaked out already. They’re expected to be redesigned inside and out. Even the charging case reportedly will...
Cult of Mac

Get up to 70% off Apple accessories for Labor Day

As you (hopefully) kick back and relax on Labor Day, consider putting less of your hard-earned pay than usual toward a great variety of Apple Watch accessories. You can get 20% to 70% off in the Cult of Mac Store’s Labor Day Sale, which ends Tuesday. You have your...
Cult of Mac

Top 11 tips to edit terrific video projects using Filmora video editor

This post on video editing is brought to you by Wondershare. People post videos for various reasons, either for personal journaling or professional promotions. In fact, some focus on video production and editing as a career path, creating and posting new projects frequently. For these people, it is important to find a high-quality video editor platform with good performance, a variety of features and more.
Cult of Mac

Mark the date with this calendar-based notes app for iOS and Mac

You might be a meticulous planner, but keeping everything in order can still be tricky when bouncing from project to project and meeting to meeting. Hard-copy planners and filled-up calendars are great, but they may not be doing you any favors when connecting the work you have to do with the time you have to do it.
Cult of Mac

Banish the internet’s garbage from your home

For many people, the internet has some role in almost every facet of their life. Bored? Stream something. Working? Do research online. Got kids? They probably need the internet, too, but it’s up to you to ensure they don’t see all of it. It’s a lot to handle,...
